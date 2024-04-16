Hometown Hero Flies with Blue Angels

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS –Mr. John Fahey, director of college and career readiness at Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District, got the ride of his life last week as he flew with the U.S. Navy’s premier flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, on Friday April 12.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Fahey said, “I get to represent my school district on this flight and am able to have my family and friends witness it.”

Fahey was selected by the Blue Angels to participate in their Key Influencer Program as a Hometown Hero. Key influencers are defined as the people who shape attitudes and opinions of youth in the community and may be experts in their field, public figures, teachers, guidance counselors, school administrators, coaches and leaders of youth organizations. With 17 years of experience in the education field, Fahey has a passion for transforming the lives of students. In his role as director of college and career readiness, he focuses on preparing 6th-12th grade students for success beyond high school.

When students are trying to decide what to do after high school, Fahey provides insight. “When discussing life after high school with students, we emphasize the importance of thorough research into college, careers, and military opportunities. We encourage them to explore every avenue available to them, ensuring that by the time they graduate, they will have a wide range of pathways to choose from. One crucial aspect of this preparation is taking and performing well on assessments such as the SAT, ACT, TSIA and/or AVAB. In addition, we stress the significance of pushing oneself academically and maintaining good grades and attendance. This dedication showcases a commitment to personal growth and success. We also encourage students to seek out work experiences and get involved in extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs, or organizations. These engagements not only contribute to building as robust resume but also demonstrate the development of character that employers, admissions offices, and military recruiters highly value. We want our students to be well equipped, stand out, and thrive in their future endeavors,” he explained.

While Fahey routinely prepares his students for life after high school, last week he got his turn to prepare for something momentous. When asked about how he got equipped for his ride in F/A-18 Blue Angel #6, Fahey said, “I followed the rules, had a good breakfast, a good night’s rest and have been hydrating. My goal today is to not pass out!”

Fahey succeeded his flight by not passing out, he made it through and was utterly impressed with the entire event. He shared, “The most memorable part of the day for me was having my family and friends by my side to share in the experience. However, I must also acknowledge that the most significant takeaway from this extraordinary experience was the way I was treated by Lt. Connor O’Donnell and the rest of the Blue Angel crew. They truly exemplified what it means to be the best version of ourselves. Their professionalism, kindness, and unwavering commitment to excellence were evident in every action they took. When I was in the cockpit of the plane, I wasn’t nervous or apprehensive. Lt. O’Donnell meticulously explained every detail of what was about to unfold and provided clear instructions on what I needed to do. He offered continuous encouragement throughout the journey and celebrated with me when I successfully managed to withstand all the maneuvers without passing out! His guidance and support put me entirely at ease, transforming the entire experience into an incredibly fun and enjoyable adventure beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Fahey will use this unforgettable event with the Blue Angels to use as a discussion point to connect with his students and families. He expressed, “this experience serves as an excellent ice breaker, whether it’s through sharing stories or presenting pictures and video footage, to engage students in discussions about the military and the various career opportunities it offers. Engaging in conversations with both students and parents about the exemplary character exhibited by the Blue Angels and their crew, as well as their professionalism, helps to paint a clear picture of what our service men and women are truly like.”







NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

