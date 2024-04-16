Tyndall Express hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate renovations

Photo By Venessa Armenta | Col. Robert Kongaika, 325th Maintenance Group commander joins in on the festivities at...... read more read more Photo By Venessa Armenta | Col. Robert Kongaika, 325th Maintenance Group commander joins in on the festivities at the ribbon-cutting ceremony held for the renovations made to the Tyndall Army and Air Force Exchange Service Express at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 17, 2024. Airmen and members of the base community have two new dining options as a result of the renovations, including a Chopz restaurant and the Exchange’s 100th Hunt Brothers Pizza location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta) see less | View Image Page

Installation leadership joined the Tyndall Army and Air Force Exchange Service team to celebrate the recent renovations to the Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Express facility, April 17.



Col. Scott Stanford, 325th Mission Support Group commander, Colleen Duffy, 325th MSG deputy director and Col. Robert Kongaika, 325th Maintenance Group commander, joined Sheila Clark, Tyndall Base Exchange general manager, and Amanda DeVecchio, Express manager, to commemorate the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Though many updates have been made to the facility, Clark ensured customer input was at the forefront of the redesign process.



“We modified our assortment to align with customer needs, especially within our sports nutrition category, which is very popular with our Airmen,” said Clark. “We also added self-checkouts to speed up the process for people trying to get in and out quickly during peak operation hours.”



Airmen and members of the base community have two new dining options as a result of the renovations, including a Chopz restaurant and the Exchange’s 100th Hunt Brothers Pizza location.



“These renovations and the addition of the new restaurants provide quality of life benefits to our Airmen, specifically those living in the dorms,” said Stanford. “They also align with our ongoing rebuild efforts to make Tyndall the Installation of the Future while boosting morale and welfare by providing our Airmen with more options.”



The renovations to the Tyndall AFB Express include a new layout with updated graphics, refurbished restrooms and new equipment such as freezers and coffee machines. The total $1.8 million upgrade was funded entirely by AAFES and took approximately six months to complete.



The Tyndall Express is located at 468 Illinois Ave., Bldg. 970, and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.