SES Karen M. Davis Engages in Insightful Leadership Discussions at SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, VA - Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News had the privilege of welcoming Ms. Karen M. Davis, the Deputy Commander for the Supervision of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP), and the Executive Director for Industrial Operations at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Ms. Davis participated in leadership and insight discussions with leadership and all employees throughout the day, April 19.



Repair Officer Cmdr. Jordan Fouquette, attended an early morning Deep Dive meeting with Davis and commented, “It was very insightful and informative to have the opportunity to hear from Ms. Davis today regarding her thoughts on the role of SUPSHIPs and her evolving role within NAVSEA, Industrial Operations Directorate (NAVSEA 04). Her comments about the connections between acquisitions, operations, and maintenance really resonated with some of the challenges we see every day. It was also great to hear that she is actively looking at ways to increase collaboration across the NAVSEA enterprise, and specifically with the SUPSHIPs and NAVSEA 04, with rotational opportunities. I believe these types of engagements are critical for fostering new ideas and innovation to help us accomplish our overall mission.”



Davis, a revered personality in the naval sector, boasts a career filled with various engineering and program management leadership roles. Her journey began as an AEGIS Weapon System Engineer at Port Hueneme Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center (PHD NSWC) within NAVSEA, where she spearheaded Combat System Ship Qualification Trials and at-sea test events.



In her present capacity, Davis acts as the senior executive liaison and supervisor of the Navy’s four Supervisors of Shipbuilding and Repair organizations. These organizations, strategically located alongside major private shipbuilders, offer on-site technical, contractual, and business supervision of cost, schedule, and quality for the Navy’s new construction ships, submarines, and aircraft carriers.



An afternoon discussion served as a priceless platform for all SUPSHIPNN employees to glean insights from Davis’ extensive experience and leadership in the naval industry.



Assistant Project Officer Lt. Cmdr. Alex Wunderlich in the Virginia-class attack submarine projects division said, "Being at a level closer to the ‘deck plates’ in my current role at SUPSHIP, I often get wrapped up in the day-to-day, or closest alligator to the boat, so to speak. This can result in my failure to pursue information regarding higher level changes that are occurring within the Navy or NAVSEA. Today’s discussion with Ms. Davis helped show me how these conversations occur at her level, and ways that I can observe these changes as they develop in order to plan ahead before they are implemented.”



In 2023, Davis was inaugurated as the inaugural dual-hatted Deputy Commander for SUPSHIPs and NAVSEA 04 Executive Director. This novel position enhances the supervisor of shipbuilding role by having a Senior Executive Service (SES) member act as the link between the supervisors and the NAVSEA Commander.



“It’s an honor to have someone of Ms. Davis’ stature take time out of her busy schedule to meet and greet SUPSHIPNN personnel, answer our questions, and share her wisdom.” Said Director, Corporate Operations, Ms. Janet Rinehimer.



Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News is the liaison between the Department of the Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) who is engaged in the design and construction of new nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers as well as the repair and modernization of submarines and aircraft carriers in the Fleet.



It is the Supervisor's responsibility to administer all contracts, outfit the ships, assure that the technical and quality assurance requirements of the contracts are fully met, ascertain that satisfactory production schedules are maintained, and ensure that the final product delivered to the Fleet is ready to sail "in harms way."