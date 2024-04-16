Multiple emergency missions lead to impactful experiences for Stettson Smith

LAHAINA —Stettson Smith, a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has volunteered for multiple disaster missions during his time with USACE.
Smith served as a quality assurance inspector for Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Ian and Rolling Fork, Mississippi tornado recovery and is now serving in the same role for the Hawaii Wildfire recovery mission.
“Each experience has been unique and impactful,” says Smith. “The deployments have shaped my understanding of disaster recovery and resilience.”
Following Hurricane Ida, he helped oversee debris operations. From coordinating with local officials to monitoring the debris removal progress, he gained a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in post-disaster cleanup efforts.
Smith went to New Orleans following Hurricane Ian, as a QA with the blue roof mission where he learned invaluable lessons in effective communication and adaptability, especially when approaching individuals who had just experienced a tragedy.
“It was a humbling experience to witness the dedication of countless volunteers and professionals working tirelessly to rebuild communities,” said Smith.
The Rolling Fork, Mississippi mission held a special place in his heart, as it involved serving his community in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes.
Having lived in Rolling Fork for three years before the disaster, he felt a deep sense of pride in being able to contribute to the recovery efforts. It reinforced the resilience and strength of his community as people came together to support one another during challenging times.
Smith says working the debris mission in Lahaina has highlighted the importance of prioritizing community well-being and fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity.
“The strong sense of camaraderie among residents and responders has been truly inspiring, reminding me of the power of collective action in times of crisis,” said Smith.
He said he has learned to stay adaptable and embrace new challenges with an open mind throughout these missions. He adds that every situation presents its own obstacles but he sees those as an opportunity to work with the USACE team and partners to help each impacted community.
