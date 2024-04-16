8th MPs get tipsy for field sobriety training

Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Grill, an operation sergeant with the 39th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Grill, an operation sergeant with the 39th Military Police Department, 8th Military Police Brigade blows in breathalyzer during a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 10, 2024. Volunteer subjects signed a waiver to consume alcohol and test for any indication of impairment in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Army military police with the 39th Military Police Detachment and 558th Military Police Company, 8th Military Police Brigade conducted a three-day standardized field sobriety testing course on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 8, 2024.



“This three-day certification course is approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Maj. Ferdinand Cristobal, deputy chief of police with the Department of the Army Civilian Police. “Our main goal is to become more proficient in handling intoxicated drivers.”



Patrolmen and traffic investigators used the battery of three tests to examine volunteer subjects, who signed a waiver to consume alcohol and test for any indication of impairment in a controlled environment.



“It’s fun to see the troops take what they learn and apply it to real life scenarios,” said Sgt. Riley Bonaventura, a traffic investigator with 39th MP Det., 8th MP Bde. “You can’t fake certain things, so for them to be proficient, they are doing wet labs on us to see if we’re drunk or not.”



This test consisted of horizontal gaze nystagmus screening – the involuntary jerking of the eye while in a resting position – walk and turn, and one leg stand.



“We’re also looking at how they (military police) write their statements and prove if a driver was intoxicated behind the wheel,” said Cristobal. “In court, they are going to have to articulate everything in detail. The main thing here is using the power of observation and working fast to get the evidence.”



According to Cristobal, observation writing is a critical step for every phase of the course, from the first phase, which deals with the vehicle in motion, to the second phase, personal contact, and the third and final phase, the field sobriety test. Good observation practices at these three stages will help police determine what actions to take next.



After instructing the students to write an observation statement, Cristobal asked a volunteer to test their statement in a hypothetical court scenario. This was to show the students that articulating their observations is just as important as writing them down.



Capt. Cody Wagner, a trial counsel with the 25th Infantry Division, also attended the classes to get more insight into the interactions between military police and suspects.



“This course will help me have a better understanding of who I think needs to be pursued and convicted versus other cases, which aren’t as serious,” said Wagner.



As a special United States attorney, Wagner is responsible for prosecuting traffic violations on Army installations in Hawaii. This course has helped him understand the sobriety test process and what to look for when reviewing files and prosecuting cases.



Patrolmen and traffic investigators must pass this course and certify once a year.