Strengthening Alliances: A Soldier's Journey Through Saber Strike 24

From his hometown Lima, Ohio, to the vibrant military community of Baumholder, Germany, Hutchinson's story is one of dedication, growth, and a deep commitment to service.
Hutchison is a network communication system specialist (25H) assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced based out of Baumholder, Germany. His experience as a Soldier has provided him with the opportunity to train with multicultural partners and allied nations, specifically while participating in Saber Strike 24.
"One of the cool things about having a support specialty is we get attached to a bunch of different units," says Hutchison. "We get to see the operations through other jobs like air defense and infantry. So just the diversity of the job and being able to see every different element that the Army has to provide."
For Hutchison, the draw of Saber Strike 24 lies in its ability to bring together multiple allied nations under one common goal. This training serves as an opportunity for soldiers from different nations to share their skills and strengthen their bond and demonstrate the continued strength of the NATO alliance.
“Sgt. Hutchison is supporting me with communications so I will be able to interact with them in the Northeast, which is critical for operations between 2nd Cavalry Regiment and Multinational Division North East,” says U.S. Army Maj. Sergio Franco, provost marshal for 3rd Infantry Division. “His professionalism and attitude are the glue between us and the system of operations.”
One of Hutchison’s favorite parts of serving in the Army is the diverse group of people he has created bonds with and the camaraderie that it creates. Beyond just sharing this experience with the U.S. Soldiers, he values the experience Saber Strike 24 gives him to work alongside militaries from other countries.
“In the beginning of the exercise, many lines of communication needed to be established with the U.S. Army and the Polish armed forces,” says Hutchison. “Whenever speedbumps arose in the process it took efforts from both nations to come together to make things operational.”
Saber Strike 24 helps build unit readiness in a complex multilateral environment and leverage host nation capabilities. “Through these interactions, I’ve learned to communicate effectively across cultural boundaries, building trust and fostering strong relationships,” says Hutchison. “Saber Strike definitely has strengthened the alliance as we work toward achieving common goals.”
