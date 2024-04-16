Submarine Squadron 12 holds change of command

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 240419-N-GR655-1042 GROTON, Connecticut (April 19, 2024) – The official party...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 240419-N-GR655-1042 GROTON, Connecticut (April 19, 2024) – The official party salutes during a change-of-command ceremony for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 held on board USS Newport News (SSN 750) pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, April 19, 2024. Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, center right, was relieved by Capt. Phil Castellano, left, during the ceremony with Submarine Force commander Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, center right, presiding and director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Adm. William Houston, right, serving as guest speaker. SUBRON 12’s primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Capt. Thomas O’Donnell turned command of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 over to Capt. Phil Castellano in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, April 19, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Adm. William Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, served as guest speaker and Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of Naval Submarine Forces, presided over the ceremony.



"When you talk about squadron twelve, it is more than just those submarines, it’s the staff,” Houston said during his remarks. “It is a tough job being on the staff of a submarine squadron and this squadron has done an amazing job."



Houston told those in attendance, "Thomas and his team here have done a fantastic job in surge deployments for once in a lifetime national security missions."



O’Donnell praised his staff, submarine commanding officers and crews during his remarks stating, “no matter what you are doing, keep warfighting first.”



“Everything you do should support that effort,” O'Donnell continued. "I have been impressed with my commanding officers throughout my tour, watching them develop their crews into the warfighters they are today.”



O’Donnell, a Massachusetts native and 2000 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, will continue serving as a fellow Counsel for Foreign Relations in New York City. His previous submarine tours include USS Maryland (SSBN 738), USS Virginia (SSN 774), USS Providence (SSN 719), and USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723)



“Squadron 12 crews have demonstrated to me that they keep warfighting first, they operate forward, and they are ready today,” O’Donnell said in closing. “To my entire staff and team New London, day in and day out, you make our warships successful. You are all ready, willing and able."



Castellano spoke briefly during the ceremony stating, “I take humility and pride knowing that I have been chosen to do this job.”



Castellano, a Tampa Bay, Florida native and 2000 graduate of Jacksonville University, arrives at Squadron 12 after serving as a submarine perspective commanding officer instructor for the submarine force. His previous submarine tours include, USS Asheville (SSN 758), USS Georgia (SSGN 729), and USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and USS Toledo (SSN 769).



"Leading the world’s premier instrument of war on this waterfront is incredible,” Castellano added. “Squadron 12 has a storied legacy of excellent dedication from its sailors and officers and, moving forward, we will keep sustaining and building upon its legacy, ensuring we remain in the forefront of capabilities."



SUBRON 12’s mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. It is one of two SUBRONs based out of SUBASE New London, alongside Submarine Squadron 4, commanded by Capt. Jason Grizzle.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.