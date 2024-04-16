RNZAF Warrant Officer of the Air Force visits Little Rock AFB

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Royal New Zealand Air Force Warrant Officer of the Air Force Kerry Williams visited Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024.



Similar to the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, the RNZAF Warrant Officer of the Air Force (WOAF) is the most senior role in the RNZAF for enlisted personnel, reporting directly to the Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, and matches similar roles in the other services.



As the RNZAF WOAF, Williams is a key advisor to the RNZAF Chief of Air Force on matters relating to the morale, health, and well-being of Air Force people.



During his visit, Williams got the opportunity to meet with the RNZAF troops that are currently stationed at LRAFB. Additionally, the visit provided Williams a better understanding of the quality of training his troops ae receiving, as well as a look into how they are integrating into Team Little Rock.



Williams also took this time to educate 19th Airlift Wing leadership about New Zealand’s new policies, procedures and upcoming events.



Since 2023, several aircrew and maintenance personnel, along with their families, have been working with Little Rock AFB in preparation for the arrival of their five new C-130J-30 Hercules aircraft as part of the Ministry of Defense Future Air Mobility Capability project.



The FAMC project is designed to ensure the NZDF maintains a continuous, capable and relevant fixed wing air mobility capability beyond the retirement of the current C-130H Hercules and Boeing 757-200 aircraft.



As the home of “Herk Nation”, Little Rock AFB offers the ability for maintenance and aircrew to train and experience all facets of C-130J operations. The Kiwis and Team Little Rock continue to build upon strengthening the relationship through combined international training and operations and furthering joint readiness between allies, which are key facets of the global defense strategies.



New Zealand and the U.S. stand as key regional partners and each visit, cooperative operation, and military exercise builds the trust and familiarity necessary to continue to provide peace and security to the Indo-Pacific.

