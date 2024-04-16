Fort Drum Soldiers address quality of life issues during BOSS conference

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldier Conference gathered BOSS...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldier Conference gathered BOSS representatives from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) battalions April 17-18 to discuss quality of life issues, hear from installation officials and learn how they can make a difference. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 19, 2024) -- When it comes to personal living space, meal options, education, recreation and other quality of life issues, Soldiers want to have their voices heard.



So, it was not surprising to hear a robust exchange of opinions and ideas circulating throughout the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Conference, April 17-18, inside The Peak.



More than 100 battalion BOSS representatives in attendance heard from directorate and organization officials who spoke about single Soldier housing, food service options, volunteer and recreational opportunities and installation infrastructure updates.



The briefings were short, but the exchange of questions and answers went into overtime.



“That was exactly what we wanted for this conference – to get Soldiers involved in an open dialogue and have their voices heard,” said Sgt. Keegan Murphy, BOSS vice president and acting president. “If they were just sitting here listening to briefs all day, they’d be bored, and nothing would get done. This was about getting their input, hearing what they want to do, and coming up with a plan.”



Murphy said the BOSS council works with Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, to ensure a viable, productive program exists on post. Larson opened the conference by asking attendees to work together and produce actionable results.



“Conferences are great because you get a lot of information,” Larson said. “But what is the purpose? It’s to make sure we use that information so we can develop some outcomes. That’s what we will work on throughout this conference. Collaboration is key for me and I’m a true believer in open forum discussion. So, seize that opportunity you have here to gain knowledge, share ideas and come up with concepts we can move forward with.”



As many of the attendees were new to the BOSS program, it also was a chance to learn more about their roles and responsibilities, discuss major quality of life issues and brainstorm on improvements to them.



“BOSS exists to reach out to the single Soldiers in our community and we like to focus a lot on quality of life,” Murphy said. “It’s one of our main directives, so we are always trying to get their opinions and get them involved. When they are contributing to the program, it makes it more meaningful to them.”



During the conference, Soldiers also developed their own life skills classes with a concept of operations. They outlined the planning and execution phases, a marketing plan, and projected costs. One group briefed a room maintenance workshop, where a Public Works representative teaches Soldiers on basic repairs they can apply in the barracks. Another group proposed a haircutting class.



Murphy said he used his love for cars to develop the BOSS vehicle maintenance classes. He also had success recently with an ice fishing course.



“It turned out amazing,” he said. “It was full participation with 10 Soldiers, we left at 6 in the morning, and everyone had a great time fishing.”



The Army BOSS program piloted life skills in 2015 to enable Soldiers to gain lifelong knowledge, or a particular skill or certification. Classes at Fort Drum have ranged from CPR and first aid, cooking and finance to carpentry and 3D printing.



“These are things that Soldiers want to learn and can help better themselves in life,” said Spc. Lisa Vernesse, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade BOSS representative.



During another group activity, Soldiers brainstormed on ways to improve the BOSS program.



“I think the biggest thing that came out of that was how we can get more people involved with BOSS,” said Sgt. Alexander Kelsall, BOSS representative for 10th Mountain Division Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. “Whether that’s becoming actively involved like we are, as BOSS representatives, or increasing participation in BOSS events. We talked about getting Soldiers out of their barracks room and into the North Country community. The more people we get involved, the better the BOSS program becomes.”



Kelsall previously served as BOSS president at his last duty station, but he never attended a BOSS conference before.



“I think the program is really cool here,” he said. “As someone who has only been at Fort Drum a short time, I’ve been sectioned off from meeting people from other brigades and battalions. And I think this conference has been a wonderful opportunity to really network and meet other single Soldiers throughout the division.”