Barkley Elementary Honors Military Children with Special Challenge Coin Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Barkley Elementary School celebrated the Month of the Military Child, April 11, by presenting each student with a unique coin symbolizing the sacrifices military children endure.



Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Chris Midberry was honored to serve as the guest speaker for the occasion, where he acknowledged children, representing grade levels kindergarten through 5th grade, for their exceptional dedication and hard work during the school year.



“You inspire your parents to work hard and advance their careers or go back to school to pursue a higher degree,” Midberry said. “You have inspired Soldiers to train, prepare, and to be ready to fight when needed, to protect and defend our nation and your future as military connected children.”



In April, more than 1.6 million children with parents in the military are honored for their resilience. They encounter distinct obstacles such as frequent relocations, parental deployments, and the absence from significant occasions. However, these children demonstrate remarkable strength and adaptability akin to dandelions thriving in any environment.



“Growing up as a military child myself, I experienced first-hand some of the unique challenges our military children face from frequent moves to the absence of a parent during training, TDY, or deployments,” Midberry said. “Military children show incredible courage and adaptability in the face of adversity.”



Every student was given a military challenge coin, dating back to a tradition to the Roman Empire. These coins serve as a symbol of the respect garnered by military children. One side bears the emblem of the 101st Airborne, while the other depicts a dandelion, emblematic of their resilience and dignity.



“Military challenge coins are an iconic symbol of the military. It's given as an appreciation, recognition and pride for our military members who have gone above and beyond their call of duty. Receiving a challenge coin is a great honor and signifies that the recipient has played a role in a significant impact on their peers,” said Allison Szorady, parent teacher organization president at Barkley Elementary.



Dylan Floyd, a fifth grader at Barkley Elementary School, shared his excitement about receiving a challenge coin from Midberry. He found the experience enjoyable and intriguing due to its unexpected nature and the opportunity to meet an Army leader. Dylan particularly enjoys attending school as his favorite aspect of the military. The challenge coin, which bears his school's name and honors military children, holds deep meaning for him.



To celebrate Month of the Military Child, the Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host Kidsfest at Fryar Stadium on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It aims to honor and celebrate military children, ensuring that each child feels valued, supported, and cherished during the event.



“This month let’s make a special effort to show appreciation for our military children,” Midberry said. “We hope to see you there.”



The event will be filled with many activities, themed displays inspired by popular TV shows and movies, a DJ, giveaways, appearances by beloved characters, and much more. From crafts to games, there's something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed in your coolest attire. Visit the MWR website for more information.