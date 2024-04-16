Youth of the Year: ‘Change doesn’t always mean difficulty’

Story by Juan F. Jimenez

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Office



FORT GREGG-ADAMS Va. — This year’s Military Child of the Year stands out for her remarkable resilience and unwavering support for other kids like her.



Kieva DeFrancisco is a spirited 14-year-old whose mother serves in the U.S. Army.



The youth’s life has been marked by frequent moves, her mom’s deployments and the challenges of adapting to new schools and new friends. Yet, through it all, she has remained a beacon of strength and optimism.



“One of the biggest challenges of being a military child is moving from location to location,” she said. “I love to travel and go to new places, but most military children move roughly every three years. Packing your things and leaving behind our friends and home each time, that can get a little lonely.”



Through each move, Kieva and her family have learned learn to create a sense of home no matter where they go.



“While there are definitely challenges, there are also numerous advantages,” she said. “Change doesn't always mean difficulty.”



The Military Youth of the Year is a Boys and Girls Clubs of America program created to recognize outstanding teens on U.S. military installations across the globe. Created in 2013, this award is part of the Youth of the Year Program, which serves teens in BGCA-affiliated programs throughout the United States.



The program aims to honor "young people, ages 14 to 18, for their commitment to community service, academic success, good character and citizenship, and establishing long-term goals,” according to Tyneika N. Thomas, the Child and Youth Services, Youth Center Facility Director, on Fort Gregg-Adams.



Beyond her family, Kieva’s commitment extended to her community and school. She actively volunteered at the installation's youth center, supporting fellow military children navigating similar challenges.



“Kieva has superior interpersonal skills and works equally well independently or in a group setting,” Thomas said. “She also displays good leadership skills when involved in group projects and clubs.”

Kieva stays busy with various school activities and Girl Scouts.



“She is currently involved in both of our CareerLaunch programs and is working on starting her own baby-sitting business as well as volunteer as a youth sports referee,” Thomas said.



In the end, it was Kieva’s commitment to the Youth Center that was instrumental in her selection as Fort Gregg-Adams Military Child of the Year.



"My favorite aspects of CYS here and school are making new friends and helping new military kids adjust to the area," the youth said. “Through CYS, we get to connect with other kids and make friends that are going through the same thing you are.”



Kievawill be accepting another challenge this summer. She and her family will be moving to Honolulu, Hawaii.



“Kieva is a unique teenager who demonstrates maturity beyond her years,” Thomas said. “She is an exceptional youth that goes the extra mile in all that she does, and she will be missed.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 12:32 Story ID: 468959 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Youth of the Year: ‘Change doesn’t always mean difficulty’, by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.