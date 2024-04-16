CNIC Selects 2023 Command Sailor of the Year

Photo By John Belanger | Commander, Navy Installations Command named Culinary Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW)...... read more read more Photo By John Belanger | Commander, Navy Installations Command named Culinary Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Yvener Plaisimond the command Sailor of the Year for 2023. Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Belanger/Released) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) named Culinary Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Yvener Plaisimond the command Sailor of the Year (SOY) for 2023.



SOY selection is a significant honor and recognizes Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership, and the Navy’s core values.



“Petty Officer Plaisimond is a natural born leader who has become the ‘go-to’ Sailor within Commander, Navy Installations Command, Headquarters,” said Captain Rich Jarrett, CNIC’s Chief of Staff. “He is the consummate First Class who unfailingly leads from the front with the highest level of professionalism, character, and commitment, consistently raising the standard for his peers and junior Sailors to emulate.”



Plaisimond was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, and enlisted in the Navy on December 11, 2006. Where, upon completion of basic training, he attended Culinary Specialist “A” School at Training Support Center Great Lakes.



“As a native of Haiti who came to America seeking a better life for myself and my family, I find solace in the resources that the Navy provides,” said Plaisimond. “Among these resources, there is one fundamental expectation that resonates deeply within me: dignity and respect.”



Plaisimond serves as CNIC’s Flag Mess Leading Petty Officer, responsible for the budget, maintenance, and daily operations including quality control, inspections, and training for his junior Sailors. He performs like a seasoned chief petty officer and has made a lasting impact on military and civilian personnel with his attention to detail and high standards in keeping with the Navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment.



“I take pride in setting a high standard for others and the patrons we serve. My commitment to excellence extends beyond the kitchen, it’s a way of life,” said Plaisimond. “I take pride in leading by example, demonstrating impeccable hygiene, precision in food preparation, and an unwavering dedication to quality.”



Plaisimond volunteers as Command, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Advocate. He coordinates annual training for all hands and is on call 24/7 to provide services to victims such as crisis intervention, advocacy, rights and resources, and referrals for counseling services.



“The Navy is an organization of shared values; a place where honor, integrity, and compassion converge,” said Plaisimond. “It is my hope that as I contribute to the Navy’s mission, I am met with the same dignity and respect that I hold dear.”



Plaisimond’s meticulous attention to detail, vast knowledge, and ability to problem solve has quickly established him as an overall institutional and technical expert within his field. He is resolute; a proven, talented, and inspiring leader whose tenacious approach to the motivation of junior Sailors is catalytic and infectious.



“Petty Officer Plaisimond stands out as an exceptional leader, whose dynamic and compelling methods of motivating junior Sailors have a transformative and contagious effect,” said CNIC Force Master Chief Jason Dunn. “CS1 Plaisimond represents an extraordinary blend of hands-on leadership and proactive drive, exemplifying the traits of a Sailor who is without a doubt worthy of accolades. It is with utmost conviction that I endorse Petty Officer Plaisimond for prompt recognition as the CNIC Sailor of the Year.”



Being selected CNIC sailor of the year now qualifies Plaisimond to compete for 2023 Navy’s Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year in May.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.