Phoenix Battery: The Backbone Support of 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Field Artillery Squadron

Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Wong, the commander of Phoenix Battery, Field Artillery Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Wong, the commander of Phoenix Battery, Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Squadron, poses for a photo during Saber Strike 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland April 18, 2024. "Our part in Saber Strike is to make sure all the weapon systems we have here can shoot down range effectively," Wong said, showcasing his troops' essential role in the first exercise of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER). DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson) see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND – As Saber Strike 24 comes into full swing in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, the Soldiers of Phoenix Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stand ready to support their allies and partner nations. Saber Strike, the multinational training exercise, provides the perfect backdrop for Phoenix Troop to showcase their expertise in providing vital support to the squadron.



As the squadron's support element, Phoenix Battery ensures that 2CR’s training objects are completed safely, and executed with precision during Saber Strike. From conducting maintenance on artillery equipment to coordinating with other units, these Soldiers work tirelessly to ensure the squadron's readiness.



Capt. Ryan Wong, Phoenix Battery Commander, plays a pivotal role ensuring the success of the squadron's missions. "Our part in Saber Strike is to make sure all the weapon systems we have here can shoot down range effectively," Wong said, showcasing his troops' essential role in the first exercise of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER).



Staff Sgt. Biraj Basnet, assigned to Phoenix Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment said, “FAS has proved that we are capable of rapid deployment to the very corners of NATO’s territories.” Basnet said. “We have assured our allies of our agile, lethal and accurate fire power and when ordered we will defend the NATO alliance.”



DEFENDER 24’s purpose is to show deterrence and enhanced readiness with allied nations, the Battery specialized skills in artillery support operations guide them to maintain firepower and precision effectiveness. Whether it's providing weapons maintenance or ammo, water, and fuel operations, these Soldiers are always prepared to fight and win in any circumstance.



"Saber Strike is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and strengthen our interoperability with our NATO allies," Wong said, underlining the importance of multinational cooperation in deterring aggression across Europe.



The large-scale multinational training Saber Strike reaffirms the importance of the training and readiness of the U.S. Army in support of the U.S. European Command and NATO, “This exercise is important for my junior leaders, it gives them a chance to lead in an exercise abroad in a different environment from what they are used to.” He said, “It also gives them the opportunity to utilize the training they have been conducting throughout the year.”



As Saber Strike unfolds, Phoenix Battery continues to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence. Through their dedication and professionalism, the Battery embodies the spirit of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and showcases the strength of the NATO ally and partner power across the Arctic region.