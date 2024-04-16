New Kidd on block tours Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (April 16, 2024) During a strategic visit on April 12, William G. Kidd, director of the Installation Management Command's Training Directorate, evaluated Fort Sill's operations to support readiness and boost Soldier and family services.



The tour stopped at several facilities, and Kidd spoke with personnel to evaluate the operations across the installation. The agenda was centered around the four core competencies of Installation Management Command (IMCOM): Soldier/family services, infrastructure, readiness, and deployability. His goal was to identify areas for improvement and ensure that the resources and services at Fort Sill effectively support its mission.



Kidd became the director of IMCOM's Training Directorate on Feb. 7, 2024. With a background in military operations and facility management, he has previously worked with 104 Army installations around the world.



Kidd started his visit by talking to those who make Fort Sill run day in and day out. Discussions focused on logistical challenges such as procuring Class IV parts for ranges and airfields, property accountability, and solving issues with the Army Portfolio Management System and Information Technology Approval System.



As Kidd moved around the post, he visited the Army's only Personnel Control Facility (PCF). Kidd expressed his gratitude to Capt. Billy Thomas, who supervises the mission. He emphasized recognizing and preserving specialized roles crucial to the Army's operational capabilities. The PCF not only processes those absent without leave but also supports Soldiers sentenced to over 120 days of confinement and punitive discharge by assisting them with reintegration into civilian life through their latest initiative, Operation Forward March.



The tour continued to the Welcome Center in Building 4700, where Kidd praised employees' efforts.



"The work you do here profoundly impacts our Soldiers by the care you provide them and their families," he said.



In the Hall of Remembrance, Kidd said he was moved by the care and respect shown to Gold Star families.



"This atmosphere of belonging and respect is essential, not only for honoring our heroes but for supporting their families," Kidd said.



Sarah Gersper, the director of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, spoke of the many programs and services offered to Gold Star families, from grief counseling to social events.



"The facility is more than just a building; it is a community of people who care deeply for one another," said Gersper.



During his visit to the Cooper Child Development Center, discussions highlighted potential enhancements to improve the quality of life for Child and Youth Services (CYS) employees, such as extending Commissary privileges to daycare workers.



"Allowing our daycare workers the same privileges as guards and civilian police can significantly enhance their quality of life," said Melissa Myers, CYS coordinator.



Additionally, Carrie Bradkey, Director of the Cooper Child Development Center, detailed the advantages of the CYS Employee Assignment Tool (CEAT), which facilitates seamless transfers for Child and Youth Program Assistants across Army installations without interrupting their service.



"We have a robust applicant pool right now, and the CEAT program is heavily utilized to transfer applicants between installations efficiently. This process significantly reduces the training required and simplifies HR procedures," Bartley said. "By cutting out the middleman, we expedite the onboarding process and keep our programs fully staffed with qualified personnel."



The tour continued to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Starship, where discussions focused on future infrastructure plans, especially the HVAC systems.



"We need effective space management to accommodate the growth and ensure our readiness," Kidd emphasized, noting the importance of a follow-up visit to advance these efforts.



The team stopped at the operational airfield radar, shelter and Air Traffic Control tower. Kidd acknowledged how critical they are to the field artillery and air defense artillery airspace management missions. He expressed his desire to establish an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to procure radar parts. He also acknowledged the significant role played by the airfield system and requested an invitation to the Battle Lab to observe its operations firsthand.



Kidd concluded the tour with a strong message about leadership and community engagement, emphasizing the positive impact of proactive and dedicated leadership.



"Leaders are well engaged here at Fort Sill. Attitudes really do matter, and the attitudes here are good," he said.



His visit culminated with the Heritage Ball, where he served as the guest speaker. The event was the second of its kind to celebrate the efforts of all those working in Garrison.



"Do one thing for me: for the people you work with. Thank them for being a teammate. Thank them for the work they do." Kidd said.



Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Jim Peay said, "Kidd's visit highlighted IMCOM's ongoing commitment to support Army installations' operational needs and to ensure the welfare of the Soldiers and their families who call Fort Sill home."

