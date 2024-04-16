Forging futures: Partnership between DoDEA and Airborne Innovation Lab

Courtesy Photo | Army 1st Lt. Terrence Allen mentors students on their robot design and operation at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army 1st Lt. Terrence Allen mentors students on their robot design and operation at Albritton Middle School a Department of Defense Education Activity School at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The partnership between Albritton Middle School and the Airborne Innovation Lab (AIL), both at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, is an outstanding example of how external resources can enhance education and inspire the next generation of leaders. As this collaboration continues to grow, it promises to keep offering invaluable experiences that prepare students academically and for future roles in Science, Technology, Electronics, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields, whether civilian or military.



The AIL at Fort Liberty is a creative hub where military personnel and community members can develop innovative ideas into tangible prototypes. The lab offers advanced tools like 3D printers, textile machines, and electronics, supporting projects from conception to completion at no cost, ensuring all viable ideas have the opportunity to succeed.



This unique partnership has significantly enriched the educational experiences of Albritton students. This initiative enhances the school's STEAM curriculum. It introduces students to real-world applications of their studies, such as using engineering principles to design sustainable energy solutions and applying mathematical concepts in coding and robotics.



The AIL has played a crucial role in mentoring Albritton's FIRST Tech Challenge robotics team, the BUILDdogs, which recently earned the Connect Award at a regional competition. The involvement of Lt. Terrence Allen and Specialist Michael Deutschlander from the AIL was vital. Their guidance in electrical systems and robotics engineering provided the BUILDdogs with the expertise needed to excel, enhancing the students' skills and broadening their understanding of robotics.



“I like seeing kids getting inspired — see their eyes light up when they see something that they never thought about or something that might benefit them in a way that they never imagined,” said Deutschlander. “A lot of the kids we interact with are video gamers. So, we take the video game aspect and put it into real world environments. The robot is driven with an Xbox controller, it's very natural for them to pick up the controller and drive the robot but we go deeper. What is that robot doing, why is it doing it, and how we can get to a point where we win competitions.”



These interactions go beyond technical training. The AIL regularly hosts students for hands-on learning experiences, where they engage in practical projects such as constructing structures to withstand simulated hurricane forces or creating solar ovens out of pizza boxes. These projects are ingeniously integrated with the DoDEA science and math curricula, providing students with a tangible connection between their classroom lessons and real-world engineering challenges.



“Art is vital to the mix. Architecture and design bring science and engineering to life,” said Allen. “We’re not just talking about robotics and drones here, we could be talking about the next evolution of a rucksack or a boot. We are teaching resourcefulness and innovation in a way kids don't typically see in their normal everyday life.”



The benefit of this collaboration is twofold. First, it exposes students to the practical implications of STEAM, demonstrating the vital role these disciplines play in solving complex problems and improving existing technologies. Second, it provides students with insight into how these skills are applied in professional settings, including but not limited to the military. This broad perspective helps demystify STEAM careers, presenting them as exciting and accessible options.



Moreover, the partnership aligns with Albritton's commitment to preparing students for future academic and career success. Through interactions with AIL personnel, students see firsthand the various opportunities that proficiency in STEAM can offer. These experiences inspire and motivate students by showing them the impact of STEAM in multiple fields and encouraging them to consider these paths as they make decisions about their future education and careers.



The collaboration between Albritton Middle School and the Airborne Innovation Lab exemplifies how educational institutions can leverage external resources to enhance learning and inspire students. It highlights the importance of community partnerships in education, providing students with unique opportunities that link their learning to real-world applications, thus preparing them for a wide range of future possibilities.