379th EABG welcomes new commander

U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility - The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted the first ever change of command for the 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group April 19, 2024.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, the 379th AEW commander, and Col. David Mays, the former 379th EABG commander, welcomed Col. Jeff Mrazik as the new group commander.



“I can think of no better person to lead this group into the next generation of the fight,” said Jackson. “The experience Jeff brings to the area of responsibility is unparalleled.”



Mrazik comes from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, where he excelled as the 6th Operations Group commander. He also brings experience from previous deployments to the AOR.



“Col Mrazik is shaped and seasoned to be the commander this organization needs,” said Jackson. “An operator by trade, he has previously been a commander right here in the epicenter for the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during the height of our coalition’s fight to defeat ISIS. His resume is an impressive one. A school of advanced air and space studies graduate, a joint and coalition war fighter, and a doctor, he will no doubt excel as your commander.”



The change of command ceremony marked the first for the EABG since its founding earlier this year.





The group formed from a merger of four different groups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility brought by the new Air Force Force Generation Model (AFFORGEN), a revamped deployment system designed to provide predictability for Airmen and enhance capability for deploying units.



The merger was the first in a series of modernizing procedures brought on by AFFORGEN directed towards regaining readiness for the high-end fight. The 379th AEW’s eagerness to embrace change serves as a symbol for the future of Air Force deployed operations.



“We need to be ready to win now and in the future,” said Mrazik. “It’s our turn now to make things better and more efficient for those around us and those that come after us.”

