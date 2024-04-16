Unified Care: A new approach for military religious professionals of diverse faiths

Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro | U.S. Air Force Capt. Vikas Kumar, 86th Operations Support Squadron aerospace...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro | U.S. Air Force Capt. Vikas Kumar, 86th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, and Senior Airman Shivangi Patel, 402nd Intelligence Squadron crypto logic language analyst, speak on Hinduism practices and beliefs during a joint religious support team training hosted by the 86th Chaplain Corps at Ramstein Air Base Germany, April 18, 2024. Recognizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and religious inclusivity, the training aimed to equip military religious professionals with crucial knowledge on a wide range of faith traditions to effectively provide care in joint and contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps are at the forefront of preparing military religious professionals from diverse backgrounds to effectively handle mass casualty situations, and provide inclusive care in joint and contingency environments.



In a groundbreaking initiative to educate chaplains on religions beyond their own faiths, the 86th AW/HC hosted 60 chaplains across the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy; as well as religious affairs and mortuary affairs Airmen for a joint readiness training, April 18, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Recognizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and inclusivity, through the training, the 86th Chaplain Corps aimed to equip military religious professionals with knowledge on a wide range of faith traditions to effectively provide care in a contingent environment.



“During future conflicts, chaplains will be expected to work in contingent environments where they have to serve service members of various faith groups without the benefit of other chaplains and understanding,” said Maj. Rob Rose, 86 AW/ HC deputy wing chaplain. “Training in this regard is essential to ensure that chaplains possess the skills and resilience necessary to fulfill these duties effectively.”



During the training, military members were briefed on how to care for the dying and deceased from the most common religious backgrounds in the U.S. Armed Forces including Catholicism, Protestantism, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Norse among others.



The briefers consisted of military personnel from various operational roles, each representing a different religious background—providing a wide range of spiritual perspectives and expertise on the operational methodologies of each branch.



“This initiative underscores the commitment of the 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps to enhance the capabilities of chaplains and ensure that they are prepared to offer compassionate care to all military personnel,” said Maj. Joseph Idomele, 86th AW/ HC branch chief of readiness and training. “It marks a significant step towards promoting unity and inclusivity in chaplaincy, ultimately strengthening the support system for military members facing the challenges of mass casualties.”



Following the briefings, the chaplains were guided through a ramp ceremony and a dignified transfer, the process by which remains of fallen military members are transferred from an aircraft to a vehicle before they are taken to a mortuary facility—an experience chaplains are often not exposed to outside of a deployment.



"We have chaplains who were able to experience their first ramp ceremony without prior deployment or practice,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col.Todd Cheney, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pflaz garrison chaplain. “Even for those who've been through it before, it was a moment to remind ourselves of our purpose and how we can best support our unit and honor the fallen."



With the enhanced foundational understanding on different religions and faiths obtained during this training, Kaiserslautern Military Community military religious professionals are better equipped to operate in synchronicity in joint and contingency environments, and fulfill their mission of nurturing the wellbeing of all service members.



For more information on Ramstein Air Base chaplain and religious services, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RamsteinChapelOfficial.



For a 24/7, crisis and emergency support on-call chaplain, contact command post at DSN: 480-2121 or COMM: (+49) 6371-47-2121.