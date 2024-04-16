Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Hosts Trojan Footprint 2024 with NATO partners

    High Value Target Safe House Raid

    Photo By Staff Sgt. James Bunn | U.S. Green Berets and Georgian special operations forces soldiers leave a simulated...... read more read more

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    04.19.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. James Bunn 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    TBILISI, Georgia – Special operations forces from the country Georgia joined their counterparts from the United States and 11 other nations to participate in Exercise Trojan Footprint, the largest special operations exercise in Europe, held March 5-15, 2024. Elements of the exercise took place near Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi and the resort city of Butami on the Black Sea, as well as several locations throughout Europe. This year marks the third time Georgia has participated in the exercise and for the first time, the small nation bordering Russia took a leading role in the exercise.
    Georgia’s special operations forces command group played a major role in the exercise, conducting tactical actions, command exercises, and participating in a number of other operations with over 1,700 troops from partner nations.

    “Trojan Footprint was a very positive dynamic for us within the special operations field,” said Georgian Lt. Col. Dimitri Demetraidze, operations planner for the Georgian Defence Forces during the exercise. “This time we were able to combine kinetic actions with operational planning.”

    According to Demetraidze, Georgia had the highest participation rate in the exercise despite the fact that Georgia is not a member of NATO. Georgian participation helps increase security throughout the European continent while benefiting NATO and other partner nations.

    “I think this benefits our partners by displaying the interoperability between multiple nations,” said a commander of a U.S. special operations team, who can’t be identified for security reasons. “While we're here in Georgia, the different participants are all working together and getting exposure to a broad array of how to conduct military business. Hopefully it's a way for them to take those lessons learned and get consistently better.”

    As a multinational exercise, Georgia and other participants were not the only groups to benefit from the training. U.S. special operations forces units worked together with Allies and partners to improve their own skills and abilities.

    “We benefit from this because we get to work with our partner nations that we don't work with on a regular basis,” said the U.S. special operations commander. “It's a good learning experience for all the different war fighting functions within our formation to experience different types of scenarios that we may not otherwise experience.”

    Trojan Footprint is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) and is designed to demonstrate U.S., NATO Ally, and partner nations’ ability to respond decisively to any threat from any direction. This year, Trojan Footprint 24 is under the umbrella of NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:09
    Story ID: 468924
    Location: TBILISI, GE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Hosts Trojan Footprint 2024 with NATO partners, by SSG James Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Green Berets work with Georgian special operations forces to secure a chemical weapons site during Trojan Footprint 24
    U.S. Green Berets work with Georgian special operations forces to secure a chemical weapons site during Trojan Footprint 24
    Georgian special operations forces soldiers test for chemical contamination at Trojan Footprint 24
    Georgian special operations forces soldiers secure chemical storage site at Trojan Footprint 24
    Georgian special operations forces soldiers test for chemical contaminants during Trojan Footprint 24
    Georgian special operations forces capture evidence at Trojan Footprint 24
    Georgian special operations forces secure chemical weapon site during Trojan Footprint 24
    High Value Target Safe House Raid at Trojan Footprint 2024
    High Value Target Safe House Raid
    High Value Target Safe House Raid at Trojan Footprint 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Trojan Footprint
    SOFinEurope
    TrojanFootprint24
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT