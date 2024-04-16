USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts annual Real Property Planning Board meeting forging comprehensive mission development strategy

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted its annual Real Property Planning Board...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted its annual Real Property Planning Board (RPPB) at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Apr. 18. The board serves as the equivalent of a city planning council for the over 50 mission partners and tenant units within the garrison Rheinland-Pfalz footprint. Its primary goal is to facilitate the organized development and management of real estate on the installation to support missions, streamline management processes, and fulfill community objectives. From left: Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison commander, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz; Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz; Mr. Tommy Mize, director, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe; Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander; Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, deputy commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and commander of the 7th Mission Support Command; Michael Amarosa, Civilian deputy to the commanding general. (Photo by Dr. George Brown) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted its annual Real Property Planning Board (RPPB) at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Apr. 18.



The RPPB process provides detailed explanations of planned garrison projects that affect mission partners, outlines potential expenditures, and details the current timelines for construction. The board, with approximately 45 in-person attendees and 30 virtual participants, serves as the equivalent of a city planning council for the over 50 mission partners and tenant units within the garrison Rheinland-Pfalz footprint. Its primary goal is to facilitate the organized development and management of real estate on the installation to support missions, streamline management processes, and fulfill community objectives.



Between fiscal years 2026 and 2035, the garrison has 320 projects planned as part of its Facility Investment Plan, or FIP. The RPPB also projects upcoming stationing movements within the garrison footprint and assesses their impact to master planning.



The event, hosted by Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, was attended by Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, on behalf of Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the Army’s senior responsible officer for the region, and Tommy Mize, Installation Management Command-Europe director.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch addressed the "live where you work" initiative, emphasizing the significance of Facility Managers (FACMANs) accurately documenting barracks "Q" status to enhance living conditions throughout the garrison.



Mr. Mize and Col. Furman reiterated the board's continuous nature and urged units to reach out to the Garrison if they identify discrepancies or misalignments between their mission priorities and the Facility Investment Plan.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.