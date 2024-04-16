U.S. Soldiers trade fitness tips with German firefighters

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Taariq Edge, U.S. Army NATO G1, discusses different techniques for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Taariq Edge, U.S. Army NATO G1, discusses different techniques for the Sprint-Drag-Carry event of the Army combat fitness Test with a member of the Ludwigshafen Fire Department April 4 during a day of holistic health and fitness training. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany – Soldiers from U.S. Army NATO and 7th Army Training Command traveled to this major port city on the Rhine River April 4 to spend a day with German firefighters focused on health and physical fitness.



The Soldiers and firefighters participated in presentation on holistic health and fitness, German trauma stress management, Army combat stress management and healthy nutritional habits.



“The collaboration between the U.S. Army NATO, 7th ATC and local community leaders in Germany is very important for multiple reasons,” said Master Sgt. DeMar Bowman, U.S. Army NATO senior career counselor. “First, it strengthens the bond between the military forces and the civilian populace, fostering mutual trust and understanding. This engagement was pivotal for building positive relationships and ensuring effective communication channels, which are essential for successful joint operations and crisis management.



“Second, these types of events enhance interoperability and cultural awareness, facilitating smoother coordination during multinational endeavors. By working hand in hand with host nation community leaders, the U.S. Army NATO demonstrates its commitment to being a responsible and integrated member of the broader community, reinforcing diplomatic ties and promoting stability in the region,” said Bowman.



One highlight of the day’s activities was a demonstration by the U.S. Soldiers of the events included in the U.S. Army Combat Fitness Test and an opportunity for the German firefighters and other fire department staff to try out the different events included in the test.



In addition to the presentations about health and fitness, the Soldiers and firefighters enjoyed a nutritionally balanced meal prepared by the firefighters while discussing their careers and life journeys.

The original plan for the day called for the participants to challenge themselves with the German Firefighter Fitness Test, but a real-world emergency for the firefighters interrupted the day’s activities, said Bowman.



The participants plan to schedule another meeting so they can complete the challenge they set for themselves.