Fort Liberty Maternity Fair: Empowering families one connection at a time

FORT LIBERTY, NC--This Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fort Liberty community is coming together for the biannual Maternity Fair at Womack Army Medical Center.

This free and exciting event brings together over 30 service participants dedicated to helping new and expecting parents navigate the journey to parenthood.



At the Maternity Fair, attendees will have the opportunity to:

- Discover resources for prenatal care, parenting classes, and family support.

- Meet with experts in healthcare, nutrition, and child development.

- Learn about local services and programs for new families.

- Network with other parents and build a supportive community.

- One-on-one questions with a pharmacist.

- Booking to see a clinical pharmacist for a face-to-face visit.

- Learn about library program and services

- Receive car seat safety checks provided by Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services at the All American Entrance.



Attend new and existing classes in Weaver Auditorium located on the ground floor and the Womack Family Medicine Residency Clinic located in the Clinic Mall.



Classes provided by Army Community Services are:

- Birth plans, 10 a.m.

- Comfort techniques, 10:30 a.m.

- Getting ready for baby, 11 a.m.

- Safe sleep and crib display, 11:30 a.m.

- Purple crying, 12 p.m.

- Budgeting for baby, 1 p.m.

- Infant massage, 1:30 p.m.



Classes provided by the Pharmacy are:

- Contraception education, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

- Health and well-being coaching, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.



This event is designed to empower new and expecting parents and families with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive. Whether you're looking for guidance on prenatal care, parenting tips, or simply a supportive community, the Maternity Fair has something for everyone. For more information follow WAMC Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube using the handle @WomackAMC.