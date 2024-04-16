Fort McCoy’s safety council reviews strong safety performance in 2024 during April SOHAC gathering

Photo By Christopher Jones | Installation members meet April 9, 2024, for the quarterly Safety and Occupational...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Installation members meet April 9, 2024, for the quarterly Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) meeting at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC, which includes garrison and tenant organization personnel, meets quarterly to improve safety and health processes and procedures on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy's Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) convened April 9 at the McCoy’s Community Center to discuss safety measures and performance for the third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2024.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger opened the council meeting by praising the professionalism of the Directorate of Emergency Services for continuously raising safety standards and directing garrison leadership to always lead by example when it comes to safety. Messenger has consistently emphasized the significance of maintaining a safety-focused culture at the installation by stressing the importance of attention to detail and consistent safe practices in ensuring Fort McCoy remains a secure environment.



The meeting highlighted a marked improvement in safety metrics compared to the previous year. As of the end of the second quarter, Fort McCoy recorded only one recordable accident and 12 near misses in FY 2024. This represents a significant reduction from the six recordable accidents and 33 near misses reported so far in FY 2023.



The council also posed the question that some of the reduction of accidents might have resulted from the rise of telework, which has a tendency of cutting the amount of vehicle traffic that occurs on post.



The sole recorded accident in FY 2024 was a vehicle accident, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and safety protocols, especially in transportation operations.



Comparing Fort McCoy’s safety performance to private industry standards, the installation boasted a Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) of 0.45 per 100 employees. This is notably lower than the average TCIR of 2.70 per 100 employees reported by comparable private industries.



Fort McCoy’s safety management procedures are guided by the Army Safety and Occupational Health System (ASOHMS). ASOHMS provides a structured framework for Army organizations to manage risks systematically, safeguarding soldiers, civilians, and property from workplace hazards while ensuring mission readiness.



Installation Safety Manager Edson De Leon with Fort McCoy's Installation Safety Office expressed satisfaction with the meeting’s outcomes.



“I thought it went well overall. I received feedback from some of the attendees that the information presented was very relevant and useful,” De Leon said. “I develop safety talking points for each SOHAC since it allows me to address the garrison leadership, directorates, and tenant stakeholders. The dialogue itself was very engaging, allowing best practices to manifest itself, which other directorates/organizations can utilize as applicable.”



The next SOHAC meeting is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024 and will take place in July. The council continues to prioritize safety and aims to build upon the progress made in FY 2024.



