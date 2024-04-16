Iowa’s 185th ARW awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing recently learned they have been awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service for their efforts in 2022.



The award citation came to the unit recently, specifically mentioned the unit’s high operations tempo at that time, all while operating remotely at the time during an extended runway closure.



“I am so honored to be a part of this Wing. I appreciate that our hard work is recognized at the highest level.” said Wing Commander, Colonel Sonya Morrison.



The citation mentioned the unit’s involvement in three major deployments and completion of an arduous Nuclear Readiness Inspection in 2022.



According to the citation the unit flew nearly 800 sorties and flying over 3000 hours and offloading more than 12 million pounds of fuel.



The award also highlighted the unit’s success for its recruiting and retention efforts noting end strength at 100% in overall manning for the year.



The primary mission of the Iowa Air National Guard the unit is flying and maintaining KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling aircraft.



Aircraft operations and maintenance are supported by large support group that provides logistics, supply, security, fire protection among a host of others.



Other agencies that have a crucial role in day-to-day operations where specifically mentioned in the award. The 185th Comptroller, Communications, Civil Engineering and Test Squadron, along with numerous support agencies were all credited for their contributions to the award.

