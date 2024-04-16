Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa’s 185th ARW awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

    KC-135 airstair

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing roll an air stair...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing recently learned they have been awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service for their efforts in 2022.

    The award citation came to the unit recently, specifically mentioned the unit’s high operations tempo at that time, all while operating remotely at the time during an extended runway closure.

    “I am so honored to be a part of this Wing. I appreciate that our hard work is recognized at the highest level.” said Wing Commander, Colonel Sonya Morrison.

    The citation mentioned the unit’s involvement in three major deployments and completion of an arduous Nuclear Readiness Inspection in 2022.

    According to the citation the unit flew nearly 800 sorties and flying over 3000 hours and offloading more than 12 million pounds of fuel.

    The award also highlighted the unit’s success for its recruiting and retention efforts noting end strength at 100% in overall manning for the year.

    The primary mission of the Iowa Air National Guard the unit is flying and maintaining KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling aircraft.

    Aircraft operations and maintenance are supported by large support group that provides logistics, supply, security, fire protection among a host of others.

    Other agencies that have a crucial role in day-to-day operations where specifically mentioned in the award. The 185th Comptroller, Communications, Civil Engineering and Test Squadron, along with numerous support agencies were all credited for their contributions to the award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:28
    Story ID: 468895
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa’s 185th ARW awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Joseph Vondrak
    KC-135
    KC-135 landing gear
    Stratotanker lands
    KC-135 lands
    KC-135 landing
    KC-135 departing
    KC-135 airstair
    KC-135 take off
    KC-135 taxi
    Staff Sgt. Vondrak
    KC-135 departs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa Air National Guard; KC-135 Stratotanker; 185th ARW; ASOUA; Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT