Commander for a Day participant: ‘Thank you … for affording me this opportunity’

BY NICHOLAS KLETZIEN

Sexual Assault Response Coordinator,

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

and First Sergeant, Higher Headquarters Battalion 1-120th Field Artillery

Wisconsin National Guard



Let me start with thanking Sylvia Lopez, Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office director, and Patric McGuane, director of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, for supporting me when I initially asked to apply for this program.



I would also like to thank Lt. Col. Nicholas Braun and Capt. Robert Grim for allowing me to come out of the field (with the 120th) to participate in this program. Their support meant the world to me and shows how much they support their subordinates’ goals and aspirations.



April 11, participating in Fort McCoy Garrison’s Commander for a Day program

Birthday calls started the day. Talk about starting off the right way.



From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the action never stopped. I grew to admire the way Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger managed his day and the staff that prepped him for everything and anything. After being received by Emily Chapman at building 100 and reviewing the calendar of events for the day, Col. Messenger showed up shortly after.



After that, the commander forced me to park in his spot (I reluctantly agreed). We then went into his office to discuss the day, and what I hoped to get out of it.



The first order of business was to attend the Protection Executive Committee meeting in the Installation Emergency Operations Center with all the directors. I learned a ton about how seriously Fort McCoy takes protecting the base from any threats. We are the most squared away post in the Army’s inventory and simultaneously one of least likely to be attacked. That’s a good place to be.



Next up was a tour of Fort McCoy to show the “Commander for a Day” Fort McCoy’s capabilities. Col. Messenger’s knowledge and understanding of the day-to-day activities on Fort McCoy and future plans was nothing short of impressive. He is truly ingrained into everything happening. I took exceptional note of that.



Next on the agenda was one my favorite parts of the day. We joined cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy for their Halfway Meal. We were joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco (garrison command sergeant major), Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille (Wisconsin National Guard command sergeant major), and other dignitaries.



We had the opportunity to sit with cadets midway through their program and ask them everything from where they were from to what their plans were after graduation. These cadets were not only optimistic about their time at the academy but also what the future held for them.



Some shared that they had no path in life until coming to the academy. What an incredible task the academy has to change these young minds and help them to become contributing members of society. I have personally served and lead Challenge Academy graduates throughout my military career.



Next stop was a meeting with Scott Frosh, director of the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO). Messenger and Calarco practiced briefing slides with Frosh that would eventually be briefed to the senior commander for Fort McCoy, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division.



This brief is intended to give him a once over on everything happening on Fort McCoy and the status of ongoing projects. From PAIO, we traveled back to the commander’s office to discuss the next town hall with Maj. Randy Downs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company.



The planning and coordination for the town hall is so well thought out and to the point. I took notice of this and was even asked to give recommendations on the agenda and topics covered.



Our final scheduled event was the “One Stop Shop” for Building 2187. Here the colonel shared his vision of a “One Stop Shop” for Soldiers and civilians inprocessing into the Fort McCoy workforce. Jamie Gular, workforce development specialist with the Directorate of Human Resources shared her thoughts about the building’s current state and future plans.



After visiting with the folks at 2187, we headed over to McCoy’s Community Center for one of the most memorable retirements for Cindy Storkel — an employee of 34 years for DFMWR’s Child and Youth Services. What a remarkable career she had. I can only aspire to make the impact she did on thousands of military and civilian children over those 34 years.



Col. Messenger carefully and diligently learned all of her family members’ names and thanked them all for their support of Cindy. I made note of this. Incredible celebration to wrap up an incredible day.



Unfortunately, the end of the day was upon us. I had so many experiences that day that it took many days to let everything sink in. I have spent 27 years in the military and one year as an Army civilian employee. There are few commanders or senior enlisted leaders that I have spent time with that compare to Col. Messenger.



He is the epitome of professionalism and common sense. He is a true servant leader in every sense of the term. The room lights up when he walks in. He wants to be there and knows everyone’s names. He asked me at the end of the day if we met the goals I had. I said that my goals continually shifted with every interaction we had throughout the day.



I wanted to know more about his leadership philosophy and less about the inner workings of the garrison, although this was also important to me. I also told him that he shouldn’t be surprised if I showed up to building 100 (garrison headquarters) the next morning for more!



I am grateful for the time I had with him and the rest of the garrison leadership team. Thank you for developing the Commander for a Day program and affording me this opportunity.