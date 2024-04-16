Marine Raiders conduct language immersion training with French Special Operations Forces

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command recently conducted a two-week language immersion training with French special operations forces from the 13th Parachute Dragoon Regiment in France.



Throughout the evolution, the Raiders were exposed to a variety of scenarios and were encouraged to use their acquired language skills in all situations, giving the Marine Raiders the opportunity to practice working with an ally in their native language.



With the help of the French soldiers, they were exposed to cultural integration, navigating cities like Paris, with all matters being conducted in French.



“Outside of the hours spent conducting tactical and operational tasks, our SOF brethren from 13RDP accompanied us on in town excursions,” said a Marine Raider. “They guided us through the civil aspects of the culture to an extent beyond what a constrained training environment can typically provide.”



In addition to the cultural experience, the Marine Raiders spent time on the French Pyrenees mountains with the 13RDP, honing their mountaineering and cold weather skills, while developing their vocabulary on more military and survival specific terminology. Between hiking, digging out snow caves for shelter, and other rigorous activities, the operators needed to keep their mind active to continue to speak to their counterparts exclusively in the target language.



“This was the perfect blend of partner exchange in tactics and operations, and language application,” said a Marine Raider. “The two weeks included mobility training, survival in mountainous terrain, maritime and riverine operations planning, and more while continuing to deepen our partnership with 13RDP and French SOF to continue to grow the practical application of U.S./French interoperability.”



“This training only exists due to the relationship we have already built and the continuing iterations that have refined how we train together,” He added.



In preparation for this type of training environment, the Marine Raider Regiment Language Program developed a more specific curriculum for the Raiders going out.



“We created targeted vocabulary for what we thought they might be doing, but of course we didn’t know exactly what it would look like, so it was on them to drive the point on what they needed,” said Marni Geist, the French Instructor for the MRR Language Program. “We also knew they would be driving and navigating cities, so we put an emphasis on reading road signs and understand cultural norms.”



The Marine Raider Regiment Language Program specifically targeted this and other training opportunities that allow for realistic, in person language experience, while giving the Marine Raiders the ability to continue to develop their operational capabilities. The program itself is a specialty continuing education resource for Marine Raiders as they prepare for mission requirements. Through the language program, Marine Raiders can continue the language skills they gained through their pipeline training, and even develop new language skills from scratch.



“The goal is always to do operational tasks in another language,” said Ed Walsh, the MRR Language Program Manager. “The work that the MRR Language Program puts into this, and our other trainings, is to give the operational aspect of language and culture that cannot be learned in books or classrooms.”

