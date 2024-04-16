Task Force Iroquois deploys to Africa

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iroquois conduct a deployment ceremony ahead of their...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iroquois conduct a deployment ceremony ahead of their deployment to Africa in support of Special Operations Command Africa April 8, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap. The fourteen Soldiers, mostly with the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, have put in many weeks of rigorous training since January in preparation for their upcoming yearlong deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - U.S. Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team recently deployed to Africa in support of Special Operations Command Africa.



Task Force Iroquois is comprised of teams, with nine Soldiers going to Somalia in the Horn of Africa, and five Soldiers going to Benin in West Africa.



“Over our time together, we’ve formed a cohesive team that works hard to complete the mission and looks out for one another,” said Lt. Col. Mark Kurzawa, Horn of Africa Forward Logistical Element officer-in-charge.



Since January, task force members have put in 14 drill days, 14 days of annual training, an eight-day pre-deployment site survey to Germany and Africa, in addition to maintenance, culinary, finance, unit movement, hazardous materials, and vehicle recovery courses based on their roles.



“The important thing to know about this mission is it’s being executed for the first time,” said Kurzawa. "We’ve had no previous unit to give us guidance."



Usually in a deployment there is a larger unit and a culminating training exercise to validate the unit’s training, but in this case the Soldiers are validated on individual tasks because the Soldiers will be going out in small teams in outstation locations and doing their MOS-specific skills.



“The MOSs going to Benin are particular to that location,” said Kurzawa. “For instance, our culinary specialist is going there because they operate off the economy in terms of getting food, they get a per diem. The west is more austere, it’s more difficult to travel in terms of air movement, whereas in the east everything comes in through Djibouti where we have a large base next door.”



After several weeks of additional pre-deployment training in Texas, the Soldiers will be in Africa for nearly one year.



“This will be a period of sacrifice and separation, but it will not be in vain. You will be separated by distance but not at heart, you are serving something bigger than yourselves,” said Lt. Col. Alicia Partin of the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, the home unit of most Task Force Iroquois Soldiers.



When these Soldiers return, said Kurzawa, they will bring highly developed leadership skills and experience to the 28th ID and the Pa. National Guard.