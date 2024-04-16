UNEXPECTED CONNECTION AT ROBOTICS COMPETITION

WHEELING, VA. – The Gateway to the West Robotics competition held in Wheeling WV at the beginning of February held a lot of expectations for the student participants and the event sponsors. Even the members of the US Army units present held expectations to generate an interest in serving in the Army and capturing quality leads. What was not expected was the connection that was made during the event.

SSG Tiffany Miller was assigned to work the event held January 31 to February 3. It was another event that she expected to go rather routinely; however, she did not anticipate how her service would impact the lives of young people in attendance. During the event she met many people from across the United States and Canada including a little boy named Chris. Chris was at the event to support his older brother who was in the competition. Chris and his mother, Marian, stopped by the Army table to ask for some “swag.” This is where they met SSG Miller. Without any thought, SSG Miller provided the young man with a t-shirt.

Shortly after the initial interaction, Chris and his mother returned. According to Marian, Chris had a message for SSG Miller. He couldn’t believe he was (actually) holding something a real Army person was holding. “I thought it was sweet and it really moved me,” said SSG Miller. Moved by the sentiment, she told Chris to come back the next day and she would have something special for him. Like kids tend to do, Chris shared his treasure with his older brother, who came seeking some goodies of his own. So SSG Miller provided each boy with his own boonie cap.

The next day Chris and his mother returned to find SSG Miller and get his “something special.” SSG Miller had removed the patches from her uniform and presented them to Chris, which brought tears to the young boy’s eyes. “I know he wasn’t expecting something like that, but he was such a sweet kid I just wanted to give him something to help him remember the event,” SSG Miller said. After the presentation of the badges and a quick picture, SSG Miller showed both Chris and Marian the different robots the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had brought.

While Chris was driving the robot, Marian shared how much she appreciated what SSG Miller had done for her sons these last two days and for all that the Army has done. Marian and her family were from Egypt. In 2011, their government had been ousted and replaced with a Muslim regime that was oppressive. A few years later the Egyptian Army overthrew the regime, and they were safe again. Her oldest son was old enough to remember the times in Egypt and singing songs to the Army as they marched through the streets. Marian told SSG Miller, “Now Chris will have memories here that he will keep with him forever about how the Army is here in the United States.” Marian said, “to us, it is God and then the Army,” because of what the Army has done in their lives.

Later when older brother came by the table, SSG Miller gave him a patch of his own from a prior duty station. SSG Miller says, “there has been a history of the Army being viewed in a negative light, I just wanted to give them something positive to remember.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:37 Story ID: 468865 Location: VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNEXPECTED CONNECTION AT ROBOTICS COMPETITION, by Alytrius Bridgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.