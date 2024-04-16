Eid al-Fitr celebrated at Walter Reed

Photo By Bernard Little | From left, Chaplain (U.S. Navy Capt.) Chris Hester, chief of the Department of...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | From left, Chaplain (U.S. Navy Capt.) Chris Hester, chief of the Department of Pastoral Care at Walter Reed, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Dennis Waycaster, senior enlisted leader at Walter Reed, and U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) partake in a special meal April 16 in observance of Eid al-Fitr, celebrated by Muslims worldwide marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed Islamic community along with the Department of Pastoral Care hosted a special meal April 16 in observance of Eid al-Fitr, celebrated by Muslims worldwide marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.



“This is an amazing occasion and we’re so grateful to be invited [by the Islamic community] to participate in this [meal],” said Chaplain (U.S. Navy Capt.) Chris Hester, chief of the Department of Pastoral Care at Walter Reed.



“One of the beautiful things about our country is the free exercise of religion provided by our Constitution,” Hester continued. “Whether we have the same religion or not, it’s wonderful we can celebrate the freedoms that we have, and celebrate the freedoms of others, too, because of the liberty we have in [this country],” he added.



U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), who served in the Persian Gulf, said while there that she was able to witness the observance of Ramadan. She shared her respect for the moral fortitude, prayer, meditation, and spiritual cleansing exhibited Muslims during that sacred period.



“I also got to see them break the fast and celebrate with each other. To watch that, and more importantly, to be invited to break the fast with so many people that we met and who warmly welcomed us into their homes with open arms, I will forever remember,” Austin continued. She added the “focus on others above self, being a better person, and moral fortitude” are values shared between the Islamic observances and those who practice health care.



“It’s an honor for us to share this moment with the [Walter Reed] community,” said Imam Mohammed Khan, Islamic spiritual leader at the medical center. He explained Eid al-Fitr celebrates “the Almighty, who has provided us with things we cherish in our lives. So many people in the world today don’t have a meal to eat or clean water to drink. So, we fast from dawn to dusk, and then break our fast thankful to the Almighty for giving us food to eat [and other blessings and gifts].”



The Imam said this is also the message of Jesus during the last supper, who was the “miracle of God” and provided spiritual and physical nourishment for the world.



Those attending the Ed al-Fitr meal at Walter Reed were served a lunch including fruit, pulao, korma, curries, and biryani.