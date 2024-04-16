FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency is seeking solutions to change the care model and create a new value equation for military medicine.



DHA is partnering with Defense Innovation Unit to solicit industry expertise and new ideas.



The focus will be organized across three lines of effort:

• Patient Experience

• Provider Supported Technology in the Health Ecosystem

• Data Management Support



To learn more and submit your solution, view the solicitation.



The DIU strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.



###



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to more than 9 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



Defense Health Agency health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency



Sign up for Military Health System e-mail updates at health.mil/subscriptions



Join the Defense Health Agency online community

DHA on X at twitter.com/DoD_DHA

DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency

DHA on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:49 Story ID: 468852 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Work With Us: Defense Health Agency Seeks Commercial Solutions to Support the Transformation of Military Health Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.