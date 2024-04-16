PAANG Enlistment Bonuses

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard is currently offering non-prior service enlistment bonuses up to $50,000 for select critical career fields. The 171st Air Refueling Wing has several of those jobs including Weather, Aircraft Hydraulics Systems, Fuels, Aerospace Propulsion and more. You can be a part of the third largest Air National Guard in the country!



Beyond the enticing bonuses, members of the 171st have access to benefits including Tuition Assistance, enrollment into the Community College of the Air Force, Post 9/11 and Montgomery GI Bill and more. Additionally, serving with the 171st provides opportunities to travel to other states and countries while serving alongside other National Guards and branches of the military.



“The 171st is offering record-setting enlistment bonuses and we encourage Pennsylvania’s best and brightest to seek out more information!”, said Master Sgt. Jose Moran, Recruiting Flight Chief.



Launched in March, this program aims to attract a diverse range of individuals including prior service, non-prior service and those selected for retention, with a focus on meeting the unique needs of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. The 111th Attack Wing serves in the Philadelphia area, the 193rd Special Operatoins Wing serves in the Harrisburg area, and the 171st in the Pittsburgh area.



With these groundbreaking bonuses, the 171st Air Refueling Wing is eager to spread the word! If you’re intrigued, don’t hesitate to contact the 171st recruiting team today and discover how you may benefit from this program! Once these positions are filled, the chance for such bonuses and career fields may not come around again.



Recruiting: 412-776-7494 or email: 171.ARW.Recruiting@us.af.mil

Retention: 412-776-7636 or email 171ARW.Retention.Org@us.af.mil

https://www.facebook.com/PAANGrecruiting

