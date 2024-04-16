Army CSA and SMA Visit I Corps and JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – General Randy George, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer visits America’s First Corps and JBLM from 3rd-5th April, 2024.



George served as the I Corps commanding general from February 2020 to June 2021.The purpose of George and Weimer’s visit is to talk with Soldiers and leaders, tour on-post housing and barracks, and witness the modernization efforts from I Corps and JBLM.



“The Chief of Staff and I wanted to come to see how we can improve JBLM,” said Weimer. “From housing and barracks to motorpools and how we feed Soldiers, we want to invest in JBLM properly so that this place can be as sustainable as possible.”



One of Weimer’s top priorities is changing how the Army conducts fitness. The 42nd Military Police Brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) training program is a byproduct of that initiative which Weimer is very impressed by.



“The facilities here are nice, this is absolutely what right looks like,” said Weimer. “Mind, body, spirit, the whole concept; This is what H2F is about.”



The top Army leaders love to talk to Soldiers about their jobs and why they joined. Soldiers from 7th Infantry Division showcased how the Bayonet Division modernizes and transforms the way operations are being conducted in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“Everyone at America’s First Corps really is a student of the Indo-Pacific,” said Weimer. “Everything from the tyranny of distance, our partners and allies, and our adversaries; Everyone from junior enlisted Soldiers to senior leaders all know the region. It’s impressive.”



George and Weimer now needed to see new units and concepts in action. During a stop at the 1st Multi Domain Task Force (MDTF), which is considered a dynamic new unit with advanced capabilities that are transforming how the Army fights on the battlefield of tomorrow, the two learned more about the MDTF.



“Our Soldier’s creativity and constant experimentation drives our ability to transform in contact,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st MDTF. “We invest in developing our Soldiers’ innovations here at JBLM and prioritize experimenting with every new system while campaigning in the First Island Chain during Operation Pathways. Our most transformative lessons come from the live feedback that we can only gain when experimenting in our real operating environment, with our real equipment alongside our allies and partners.”



The Army’s top leaders plan to invest heavily in improving housing and Soldier Living Quarters (SLQ’s) on JBLM as well. They had a tour of Select Housing/Apartments, and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) barracks with staff delegations from the State of Washington, and Arkansas U.S. Senator John Boozman from the Committee Veterans’ Affairs. People first is a part of the focus and their living arrangements are key to their quality of life.



The Chief of Staff and the Sergeant Major of the Army testified to Congress earlier this year about improving living conditions for Soldiers and families. This engagement underscores the vital link between military objectives and legislative backing. JBLM has a vast array of activities on post and in the surrounding communities. Weimer even made a pitch for making JBLM a destination of choice.



“The thing that caught us off guard is people love it here and they want to stay here,” said Weimer. “For those who haven't been stationed at JBLM, they ought to think about it. This place really grows on you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:06 Story ID: 468850 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US