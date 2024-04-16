Team Kingsley collaborates with ANG innovation team and local universities

In early April, Team Kingsley hosted a group of academics and U.S. Air Force Innovation and ARCWERX members on base to discuss current and future innovation projects.



The ARCWERX team, as well as students and professors from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls and George Fox University from Newberg, met with Team Kingsley project leaders and toured various shops around the base discussing ways they can partner for future innovation projects.



Team Kingsley has Drill Status Guardsmen who are also students at these schools working on some of these projects, and that relationship can bring opportunity says Master Sgt. Dana Garrett, ARCWERX, Accelerator Team Lead.



“I love the hidden treasure we have within the Air National Guard, which is our DSGs,” said Garrett. “They have so much knowledge, skills, and networking opportunities to bring to the table. Academia has a huge influence on innovation and problem scoping from a different outlook.”



Mr. Paul Shelton, Business and Analytics Professor at George Fox University and prior service member, expressed excitement for the growing alliance.



“By partnering with Kingsley Field Air Guard, we have the wonderful opportunity to serve our community, state and country with these projects,” said Shelton.



ARCWERX is the Air National Guard innovation office that helps wings foster a lasting culture of innovation throughout the ANG enterprise. They drive culture change towards innovation through education, training and opportunity.



Air Force Innovation has a role of taking feedback from Airmen where challenges are present and then helping them to fund and update processes, technology, and equipment.



At Kingsley Field, ARCWERX has made it possible to procure innovative projects such as RunDNA, virtual reality training programs, Additive Manufacturing to include 3D printers, 3D scanners, and press machines to name a few.



ARCWERX has been able to fund over $1.4 million in innovation funds for Kingsley Field alone since 2018 through their Innovation Funds Campaign they host annually. They continue to help accelerate ongoing projects here at Kingsley Field, helping cut mission costs and make work for Airmen more efficient.



Engineering students and professors saw how past projects have directly impacted the bases mission for the better.



Dr. Neslihan Alp, Dean at Oregon Institute of Technology’s College of Engineering, Technology, and Management says the relationship is truly a win-win scenario.



“Our students eagerly embrace the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills to practical challenges gaining hands-on experience that enriches their academic journey,” said Alp. “Meanwhile, the Kingsley Air National Guard benefits from the fresh perspectives and innovative solutions our students bring to the table, bolstering their ability to tackle complex projects effectively”.

