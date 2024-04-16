The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity conducts a customer test of the advanced medium power source microgrid system

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers (team 1) from the 528th Field Hospital following procedures to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers (team 1) from the 528th Field Hospital following procedures to restore power to the Microgrid System during a customer test conducted by the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Activity at Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Mar. 21, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC-The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity), conducted a customer test of the Advanced Medium Power Source (AMMPS) 120kW Microgrid System at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Mar.19 though 21. The test was conducted in partnership with the Project Management Office, Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems (E2S2), part of the U.S. Army Program Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), and the 528th Field Hospital.



The microgrid customer test served as a continuation of the operational test previously conducted at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 5 - 7, 2023. This earlier test coincided with a field training exercise led by the 14th FH and 19th Surgical Detachment (44th Medical Brigade), during which they successfully set up and operated a 56-bed configuration of the field hospital.



For the recent test the focus shifted to the 528th FH, 16th Hospital Center (44th Medical Brigade), who undertook the task of setting up and operating a larger 92-bed configuration of the field hospital. This expansion in capacity signifies a progression in the scope and capabilities of the microgrid system under examination.



Personnel from the 528th FH underwent comprehensive training on the microgrid system, enabling them to proficiently deploy and utilize the system during the exercise. Their successful deployment and utilization of the microgrid system underscore the effectiveness of their training and the system's suitability to power the field hospital operations.



During the exercise, the AMMPS 120kW Microgrid Systems were used in place of the 528th Field Hospital currently fielded 100kW generators. The microgrid system's capability to power the field hospital was thoroughly assessed, emphasizing its effectiveness in meeting operational requirements. Additionally, valuable feedback from the soldiers was collected, providing insights into the system's performance and usability in real-world scenarios.



Both CW3 Darius J. Cooper, Facility Manager, and Master Sgt. Robert S. Llewellyn, Ward expressed the importance of the operational testing and Soldier feedback, stating the critical need for comprehensive testing and evaluation of the Microgrid System. They highlighted the importance of conducting environmental testing, engaging active-duty users, simulating real-world scenarios, and assessing realistic operational scenarios. They underscored the significance of ensuring the reliability of these systems, especially in battlefield environments.



The Microgrid System plays a vital role in powering field hospitals, enabling the delivery of optimal medical care to soldiers. Cooper and Llewellyn emphasized that the seamless operation of these systems is essential for swiftly returning soldiers to the battlefield and ultimately saving lives.



An important part of this effort was the Soldiers who participated in the test and provided feedback on the system. The Soldiers of 528th Field Hospital were excited to have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with these systems that they may one day use downrange, and their hard work will benefit the Army’s modernization and fielding initiatives.



Furthermore, Staff Sgt. Jarkeveous Williams, Sgt. Ainsley Sanchez and Cpl. Alvin Orrico underscored the Army's ongoing commitment to equipping Warfighters with the best possible equipment. They expressed their pride in participating in the operational test and emphasized its potential impact on future operations within the Army Medical Community.



Considering the uncertainties and dynamic nature of future operational environments and medical requirements, USAMTEAC, PM E2S2, and USAMMDA remain committed to identifying the most effective solutions to equip America’s Warfighters. This operational test, along with the insights it yields, plays a crucial role in advancing this mission.



Aligned under the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, MTEAC is the only independent operational test and evaluation agency of medical and medical-related materiel and information technology products, supporting of the Army and DOD acquisition process. To learn more about the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Activity and their mission visit https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac-test-and-evaluation