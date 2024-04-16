AFCENT honors leaders during Change of Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo | Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen Pilot Talal Sulaiman Al-Ghamdi (left), Deputy Commander...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo | Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen Pilot Talal Sulaiman Al-Ghamdi (left), Deputy Commander of the RSAF, congratulates U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, the new Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, following his change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 18, 2024. AFCENT is a high performing, innovative team, executing an integrated campaign alongside regional and Coalition nations to deter and, if necessary, defeat regional aggressors and global competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France took command of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Combined Air Forces Central, succeeding U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, during a change of command ceremony, today, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



قاعدة العديد الجوية، قطر – تولى الفريق في القوات الجوية الأمريكية ديريك فرانس قيادة القوة الجوية التاسعة (القوات الجوية المركزية) والقوات الجوية المشتركة المركزية، خلفاً للفريق في القوات الجوية الأمريكية أليكس جرينغويتش، خلال مراسم تغيير القيادة اليوم في قاعدة العديد الجوية بقطر.



As U.S. Central Command’s Air Component, U.S. Air Forces Central generates combat airpower and integrates command and control to deter and, if necessary, defeat regional aggressors and global competitors to secure and stabilize the region.



انطلاقاً من اعتبار سلاح الجو أحد مكونات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، تقوم القوات الجوية الأمريكية المركزية بتزويد قوة جوية قتالية ودمج عنصري القيادة والسيطرة لردع، وإذا لزم الأمر، هزيمة المعتدين الإقليميين والمنافسين العالميين لتأمين المنطقة وتحقيق الاستقرار فيها.



U.S. Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander, presided over the ceremony and stressed the importance of combat airpower and the role of U.S. partners and allies across the region.



ترأس الجنرال بالجيش الأمريكي مايكل كوريلا، قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، الحفل وأكد على أهمية القوة الجوية القتالية ودور شركاء الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها في جميع أنحاء المنطقة.



“AFCENT has set the standard for airpower for more than 40 years,” Kurilla said. “Our Ninth Air Force has participated in some of the most historic air campaigns in modern history, and their exploits are legendary from Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, leading the fight against Daesh.”



قال الجنرال كوريلا: "ارست القيادة المركزية للقوات الجوية معايير القوة الجوية لأكثر من اربعين عاماً", واضاف "لقد شاركت قواتنا الجوية التاسعة في بعض الحملات الجوية الأكثر تاريخية في مسار التاريخ الحديث، ومآثرها أسطورية من عاصفة الصحراء والعراق وأفغانستان، حتى قيادة القتال ضد داعش".



“Amazing teams don’t just come together – it takes leaders to set priorities, see through friction, and drive change,” Kurilla continued while highlighting his gratitude for AFCENT leadership. “The true measure of any commander’s success is not how they perform, but how well the force performs. It’s how their people respond during times of crisis. It’s how they answer the call.”



تابع الجنرال كوريلا حديثه مسلطاً الضوء على امتنانه للقيادة المركزية للقوات الجوية قائلا: "لا تجتمع الفرق المذهلة معًا فحسب، بل يتطلب الامر من القادة تحديد الاولويات وتجاوز الخلافات, والدفع بأتجاه التغيير". واستطرد الجنرال كوريلا "ان المقياس الحقيقي لنجاح أي قائد ليس في كيفية أدائه، بل في مدى جودة أداء القوة ذاتها. إنها الكيفية التي يستجيبون بها في أوقات الأزمات. انها الطريقة التي يجيبون بها على المكالمة"



Hundreds of Airmen, joint and coalition partners, and senior regional military officials attended ceremony, highlighting the U.S.’s focus on building and maintaining critical partnerships through a collective vision for peace and security throughout the region.



حضر الحفل المئات من عناصر سلاح الجو, والشركاء واعضاء التحالف وكبار المسؤولين العسكريين الإقليميين، مما سلّط الضوء على تركيز الولايات المتحدة على بناء والحفاظ على الشراكات المهمة من خلال رؤية جماعية للسلام والأمن في جميع أنحاء المنطقة.



“I stand here before you today with a deep sense of gratitude for the privilege of having served as your commander,” said Grynkewich. “It’s been a demanding time for the region and for the command, but alongside our joint team and partners, we’ve risen to the challenge time and time again. The sacrifices of the entire joint and combined team have not gone unnoticed, whether it’s executing precision airstrikes, providing crucial logistics support, or engaging with our local communities here in the region.”



قال غرينغويتش: "أقف هنا أمامكم اليوم وأنا أشعر بإحساس عميق بالامتنان لشرف خدمتي كقائد لكم". واضاف " لقد كان وقتاً صعبًا بالنسبة للمنطقة وللقيادة، ولكن جنباً إلى جنب مع فريقنا المشترك وشركائنا، ارتقينا إلى مستوى التحدي مراراً وتكراراً.

إن تضحيات الفريق المشترك بأكمله لم تمر مرور الكرام، سواء كان ذلك من خلال تنفيذ غارات جوية دقيقة، أو توفير الدعم اللوجستي الحاسم، أو التواصل مع مجتمعاتنا المحلية هنا في المنطقة".



Grynkewich took command in July 2022, and has been selected to serve as the Director of Operations on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C. France takes command following his previous command tour at the Third Air Force under U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



تولى غرينغويتش القيادة في يوليو 2022، وتم اختياره للعمل كمدير للعمليات في هيئة الأركان المشتركة في واشنطن العاصمة. سيتولى الفريق فرانس القيادة بعد ان انهى مهامه القيادية السابقة في القوة الجوية الثالثة تحت قيادة القوات الجوية الأمريكية في أوروبا - القوات الجوية في افريقيا في قاعدة رامشتاين الجوية، ألمانيا.



“I’m humbled to accept the flag of Ninth Air Force (AFCENT), and I’m proud to wear the patches and count myself among this team,” France said while accepting his role as the new commander. “The United States is a country born into battle, and as we will never look for a fight, we will certainly defend the freedoms and the values that we hold dear side-by-side with our partners.”



قال فرانس أثناء تسنم منصبه كقائد جديد" يشرفني حمل علم القوة الجوية التاسعة (القيادة المركزية للقوات الجوية) وأنا فخور بارتداء الباج الخاص بها وأعد نفسي جزء من هذا الفريق". واضاف "الولايات المتحدة دولة ولدت في خضم معركة، وبما أننا لن نسعى أبدًا للقتال، فسندافع بالتأكيد عن الحريات والقيم التي نعتز بها جنباً إلى جنب مع شركائنا".



As the Combined Forces Air Component Commander, France will provide strategic leadership for approximately 15,000 deployed joint and coalition forces executing air and air defense operations across U.S. Central Command’s 21-nation area of responsibility alongside regional partners and coalition allies.



بصفته قائداً للمكون الجوي للقوات المشتركة، سيقوم فرانس بالقيادة الإستراتيجية لحوالي 15000 من القوات المشتركة وقوات التحالف المنتشرة التي تنفذ عمليات جوية وعمليات الدفاع الجوي عبر منطقة مسؤولية القيادة المركزية الأمريكية المكونة من 21 دولة جنبًا إلى جنب مع الشركاء الإقليميين وحلفاء التحالف.



In his closing comments, France highlighted the importance of integrated coalition operations saying, “You have resiliency and synergy, and that is why we prevail, that is how we win, and that’s what Airmen do.”



في تعليقاته الختامية، سلط فرانس الضوء على أهمية عمليات التحالف المتكاملة قائلاً: "لديكم المرونة والتآزر، ولهذا السبب ننتصر، وهذه هي الطريقة التي نفوز بها، وهذا ما يفعله عناصر سلاح الجو".



Imagery of the ceremony will be available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.



ستكون صور الحفل متاحة من خلال خدمة توزيع المعلومات المرئية الدفاعية على

dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.