Veterans and community invited to Clarksville VA Expo

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Clarksville VA Clinic is pleased to announce its upcoming Veterans Service Expo on April 24, 2024, from 4 – 6 p.m. at 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville 37042.



Veterans will have a unique opportunity to delve into the vast array of services that VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System offers. From audiology to health care enrollment, homeless Veteran services, and more, TVHS will have a plethora of resources along with local Veteran resources.



Veterans and the local community will be treated to an evening of music and food and have an opportunity to donate blood with Blood Assurance.



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, and 20 community-based outpatient clinics in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.



