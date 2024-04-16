YPG Emergency Dispatcher honored as peak performer

Photo By Ana Henderson | Flanked by, from left, YPG Director of Operations Ronald Rodriguez, YPG Deputy Police...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Flanked by, from left, YPG Director of Operations Ronald Rodriguez, YPG Deputy Police Chief Maj. Albert Wheaton, and YPG Supervisory Dispatcher Michael Smith, YPG Emergency 911 Dispatcher Jodi Bolger (center) is recognized as YPG's Emergency Dispatcher Peak Performer at a ceremony at the Yuma, Arizona Police Department on April 17, 2024. see less | View Image Page

As National Public Telecommunicator Week comes to an end, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) would like to gratefully recognize the 10 dispatchers supporting the post, who are only a phone call away during an emergency.



On Wednesday afternoon, one of those dispatchers, Jodi Bolger, was recognized as YPG’s Emergency 911 Dispatch Operator Peak Performer.



Bolger received the award from YPG Supervisory Dispatcher Michael Smith and Director of Operations Ronald Rodriguez at a ceremony at the Yuma Police Department (YPD), surrounded by emergency dispatchers from around Yuma County



After receiving the award Bolger said her job is “very rewarding” and added, “I felt very blessed that our Director of Operations and our Major and my supervisor all came down to make this day special. That was cool. I love the award, but it meant more to me that they took time out of their day to come see me.”



All the dispatchers in attendance for the National Public Telecommunicator Week Training hosted at YPD were treated to lunch.