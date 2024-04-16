Oklahoma honors Medal of Honor recipients with plaque and Heroes Hall

Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, talks to a group of Senior and Junior ROTC cadets during the reception on the 2nd floor rotunda following the Medal of Honor Dedication Ceremony April 1, 2024. see less | View Image Page

On April 1, 2024, a profound sense of reverence and gratitude filled the Oklahoma State Capitol building as the state paid homage to its Medal of Honor recipients. Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, alongside a contingent from Fort Sill, journeyed to Oklahoma City for the Medal of Honor Dedication Ceremony, marking a poignant moment in the state's history.



Oklahoma, renowned for its valorous sons and daughters, took this opportunity to reflect on the core values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism embodied by its military heroes. Led by Governor J. Kevin Stitt, lawmakers convened to honor these individuals who have selflessly served their nation.



During the ceremony, Stitt recognized Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee and Spc. Dwight Birdwell, two living Medal of Honor recipients, within the newly inaugurated Oklahoma Hall of Heroes Medal of Honor Plaque. Despite the absence of Staff Sgt. Melvin Morris, the third living recipient, the event resonated with a profound sense of gratitude for all those who have worn the nation's uniform.



Stitt said there are 36 Medal of Honor recipients from the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma is the only state in America to have a physical plaque for Medal of Honor recipients. In a symbolic gesture, Stitt proclaimed April 1, 2024, as Oklahoma Medal of Honor Flag Day, a testament to the state's unwavering commitment to honor those who have sacrificed greatly.



Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic, emphasizing the significance of the Hall of Heroes, underscored the importance of preserving the legacy of these distinguished individuals within the hallowed halls of the state capitol.



Representatives Kyle Hilbert and Jon Echols, speaking on behalf of the veteran's caucus, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address issues pertinent to veterans and highlighted the importance of commemorating their sacrifices. The installation of the Medal of Honor plaque within the Capitol building serves as a tangible reminder of Oklahoma's enduring gratitude towards its military heroes.



The ceremony culminated in a heartfelt acknowledgment of living Medal of Honor recipients Birdwell and Plumlee, epitomizing the valor and selflessness that define Oklahoma's proud military tradition. As the state reaffirms its commitment to honoring its veterans, initiatives such as the Hall of Heroes stand as a testament to Oklahoma's pledge to never forget the sacrifices made by its bravest sons and daughters.



As action items are set in motion to further commemorate these heroes, Oklahoma stands poised to become a beacon of reverence and gratitude for all those who have served and sacrificed in defense of freedom. With the installation of the Medal of Honor plaque and the establishment of the Hall of Heroes, Oklahoma reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that the legacy of its military heroes endures for generations to come.