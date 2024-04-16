Lt. Cmdr. Genevieve Flatgard Named Military Engineer of the Year by NAVFAC Washington

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has selected Lt. Cmdr. Genevieve Flatgard, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division director for Public Works Department Washington, as the 2024 Military Engineer of the Year. The award is a testament to Flatgard’s dedication, leadership and innovative approach to engineering.



"Being nominated and chosen is a significant honor," she remarked when asked about her sentiments regarding the recognition. "I am constantly inspired by the high caliber of engineers I work with every day, which makes this moment all the more special."



Flatgard attributes her success to working in a challenging, yet productive environment and developing a high-performing team that meets the demanding expectations of supported commanders.



“We deliver NAVFAC Washington products and services throughout the various locations that comprise Naval Support Activity Washington," Flatgard noted regarding her contributions that significantly and positively impact NAVFAC Washington's mission.



Her passion for engineering was inspired by her father, a decision that shaped her successful career.



“Growing up, I always loved math and science and going into college I thought I would study chemistry and pre-med. He pointed me to engineering.”



When asked about encouraging and inspiring the next generation of engineers, Flatgard said, "I love to share the breadth of experience that I've gotten to have because I have 'Engineer' in my title and background. As an engineer, you can also get great depth of experience and become the expert for almost any area of life. Engineers are problem solvers, and one of the joys of life is that there's always a problem to solve."



Outside of work, Flatgard enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. Originally from Wilson, North Carolina, she is a proud alumna of North Carolina State University, where she received bachelors’ degrees in Chemical Engineering and Paper Science and Engineering, and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. While equally proud, but less vocal, she also has a master’s in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

