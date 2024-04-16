Soldiers honor fallen WWII service members

Photo By Troy Darr | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, assigned to NATO Joint Forces Command Naples J9,...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, assigned to NATO Joint Forces Command Naples J9, pays her respects at the grave of 2nd Lt. Ellen Ainsworth, 56th Evacuation Hospital, who received the Silver Star posthumously for the sacrifices she made treating the woundedduringt the Battle of Anzio. Reed visited the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Jan. 24 to honor the fallen on the 80th anniversary of the allied forces landing for World War II’s Battle of Anzio. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NETTUNO, Italy – U.S. Soldiers assigned to HHC, Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, visited the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Jan. 24 to honor the fallen on the 80th anniversary of the allied forces landing for World War II’s Battle of Anzio.



The ceremony honored service members who fought and died during the battle that lasted until June 4, 1944. During the ceremony, school children from Nettuno shared the stories of 2nd Lt. Ellen Ainsworth and Pvt. Toshio Sasano, two Soldiers buried at the cemetery.



Ainsworth was assigned to the 56th Evacuation Hospital and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. Sasano was assigned to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star.



“I wanted to participate mainly to acknowledge the service and sacrifices of those who came before us, those who sacrificed so much to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, assigned to NATO Joint Forces Command Naples J9. “Our way of life, our very existence, was threatened at that time, but more importantly, I wanted to help ensure we don’t forget the service and sacrifice of those who are buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.”



Reed said that in addition to U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units, U.S. Soldiers from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1st Armored Division and 3rd Infantry Division participated in the ceremony. Reed explained that she has multiple connections in her personal life related to the day’s events. She is a member of the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, her current duty station is less than 100 miles from the location of the Battle of Anzio, and she also served in the 1st Armored Division earlier in her career.



“The most memorable part of the day for me was to visit the grave of 2nd Lt. Ellen Ainsworth who received the Silver Star for the sacrifices she made treating the wounded at the Anzio landing and including those that saved so many lives as a result of her actions,” said Reed. “It was a tremendous honor to be able to represent Allied Forces South Battalion at this event.”



Reed said she would encourage Soldiers to take advantage of other 80th anniversary events especially the D-Day landings in June in Normandy, France, this year.



“The 80th anniversary of World War II is a rare opportunity for our Soldiers assigned to NATO units to learn about the beginning of NATO and early U.S. participation in allied operations on a much larger scale than we have seen in the last 20 years,” said Reed.



“That time was really a threat to the survival of the United States, but also demonstrates how well we pulled together as a country and as an alliance,” she said. “And I think, by visiting these sites, by participating in these events, it gives us a better perspective and understanding of what we might expect in a NATO Article 5 scenario where we’re defending the territorial integrity of one of our NATO allies.”