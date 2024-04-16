The Army’s Home in the Caribbean hosts USARC conference

Courtesy Photo | Leaders form the U.S. Army Reserve, the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders form the U.S. Army Reserve, the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate along with U.S. Army Reserve Command staff members, traveled to Puerto Rico, April 15-18, to participate of the Senior Commander / Garrison Commander conference at the installation community club. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryanne Vega, UPAR released) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Leaders form the U.S. Army Reserve, the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate along with U.S. Army Reserve Command staff members, traveled to Puerto Rico, April 15-18, to participate of the Senior Commander / Garrison Commander conference at the installation community club.



During the encounter, the group reviewed performance trends, discussed policy and procedures, synchronized funding and developed strategic and operational efforts.



“This conference brings all these Army Reserve installation commanders together looking for strategies on how to resolve their common problems, how to prepare for the future and how to set themselves up to operate better. A highlight for us is to identify problem areas that we can help with,” said Patrick J. Appelman, Director IMCOM Readiness.



For the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, this conference is about communication between leaders.



“I think commanders get pulled a lot in different directions and they ask themselves, are we IMCOM installations? Do I support the Army Reserve, do I support all these different customers and tenants in my installation? This conference is our time to discuss the challenges and opportunities that we have at each one of these garrisons,” said Naranjo Director Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate.



The Army Reserve installations represented during the conference were U.S. Army Camp Parks, U.S. Army Garrison Devens, Fort Hunter Ligget, Fort McCoy, ASA Dix, and Fort Buchanan.



“Fort Buchanan is very important. It is a very strong installation and has a great future, with the Army, IMCOM and the Army Reserve,” added Appelman.



The subject of installations’ resiliency was a key topic of discussion.



“We have seen how important Fort Buchanan is to this region and the United States. Some of the projects that we are bringing to Puerto Rico are directed to increase its resiliency, so during hurricanes Fort Buchanan can be available to support missions on the island,” said Naranjo.



In reference to future mobilizations of units directly from Fort Buchanan, Naranjo expressed his confidence about that possibility.



“We are always looking to see how Fort Buchanan contributes to First Army and the larger Department of Defense forces that operate in this region. It is an important piece of the larger picture and I know Fort Buchanan, if it is needed to mobilize Soldiers from here, they are ready to do it,” added Naranjo.



As part of the conference, the group toured Fort Buchanan and saw several key resilience infrastructure initiatives, such as water harvesting, the new reserve center, and the new housing units being constructed, among others.



The leaders also participated in a 3-mile run in Old San Juan, which allowed them to know more about the unique military history of Puerto Rico.



“It is great to be here. This is such a great place and the Fort Buchanan command group hosting us has done a great job bringing the Army Reserve community together,” added Naranjo.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard soldiers, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve Center.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.