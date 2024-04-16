Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: QM2 Kayla Mares

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 11, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Kayla Mares

    SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Kayla Mares is an admin clerk at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota administrative department.

    “I am responsible for processing passports, correspondence, directives, evaluations, and awards,” she said.

    Mares, from Saint Cloud, Florida, enlisted in the Navy in 2021. After boot camp and “A” school, her first duty station was to USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). In 2022, she transferred to NAVSTA Rota.

    Mares states that she enjoys working here because of the amazing people she has met.

    Her collateral duties include passport agent, Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA), Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test administrator, and duty admin.

    For Mares, Spain’s relaxed and family-oriented culture is perfect, especially as a first-time mom. She also enjoys being able to travel to other parts of Europe.

    In her free time, she enjoys working out and even competed weightlifting competitively for over five years. Now with her son, she is enjoying the slower pace of life.

    “When I'm not working out I spend all of my time with my amazing son and my two dogs Jody and Chloe.”

    TAGS

    Quartermaster
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota
    Administrative Department

