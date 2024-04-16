Quartermaster 2nd Class Kayla Mares is an admin clerk at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota administrative department.



“I am responsible for processing passports, correspondence, directives, evaluations, and awards,” she said.



Mares, from Saint Cloud, Florida, enlisted in the Navy in 2021. After boot camp and “A” school, her first duty station was to USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). In 2022, she transferred to NAVSTA Rota.



Mares states that she enjoys working here because of the amazing people she has met.



Her collateral duties include passport agent, Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA), Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test administrator, and duty admin.



For Mares, Spain’s relaxed and family-oriented culture is perfect, especially as a first-time mom. She also enjoys being able to travel to other parts of Europe.



In her free time, she enjoys working out and even competed weightlifting competitively for over five years. Now with her son, she is enjoying the slower pace of life.



“When I'm not working out I spend all of my time with my amazing son and my two dogs Jody and Chloe.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 08:06 Story ID: 468813 Location: ES Hometown: ST. CLOUD, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: QM2 Kayla Mares, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.