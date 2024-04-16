Aviano Airmen train Istrana AB allies on RAPCON

The 31st Operations Support Squadron’s Automation and Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) team conducted training at Aviano Air Base for Italian air force members from 51st Stormo Caccia Istrana, Italy April 10, 2024.



This training provided a closer location for ITAF to send their Air Traffic Controllers to receive hands-on familiarization with the RAPCON system and practice simulations.



“By sharing ATC training expertise with Italian counterparts and other NATO allies, the wing contributes to building trust, strengthening military to-military relationships, fostering cooperation within the broader European security framework,” said Capt Jeffrey Bliss, 31st OSS Airfield Operations director of operations.



Normally, ITAF members would have to travel to Rome for this training but by conducting the training at Aviano, 51st Stormo Caccia Istrana not only saves time and money, but also enhances knowledge sharing and interoperability with one of their NATO allies.



Members of the 31st OSS created maps for ITAF to practice on and demonstrated use of local simulator so they can take what they learned back to Istrana and train their own people. This collaboration aims to increase the overall ATC skills of both the U.S. Air Force and ITAF, as well as cultivate an environment of interoperability and teamwork between both nations.



"It fosters an environment with diverse ideas and backgrounds.” said bliss. “Allowing us to think of different problems as well as solutions that increase air traffic knowledge promoting a safer, more efficient; and more interconnected global aviation ecosystem while strengthening diplomatic relationships and fostering collaboration in the face of shared challenges.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 03:41 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT