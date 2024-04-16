51st FW wins Aether Sprint innovation awards

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, gather at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, gather at Mustangwerx to discuss an innovation idea at Osan AB, April 11, 2024. Since its commencement six months ago, Mustangwerx has organized 24 events such as innovation sprints and problem identification training to encourage Airmen at Osan AB to find solutions to any problems they may have. To date, these initiatives have resulted in the launch of 11 projects, contributing to approximately 13,440 work hours saved and cost avoidance of approximately $140,000 for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

The 51st Fighter Wing's commitment to innovation soared to new heights with Mustangwerx, the innovation cell at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, earning two Air Force level innovation awards during Aether Sprint in St. Louis, Missouri, March 28, 2024.





Established in November 2023, Mustangwerx exemplifies the 51st FW’s commitment to prioritizing innovation as a fundamental aspect of its strategic goals. At the Aether Sprint competition, two members assigned to Osan AB presented two distinct innovations, showcasing the event's aim to afford frontline Airmen a chance to share their insights and expedite the development of solutions.





Out of 37 entries, two innovations from Osan AB were selected for adoption at the Air Force level: Project CLAWS (Compact Loading Adapter Wench System) and Project Weapon. Both projects focus on aircraft armament and reclaiming pallet space for mission planners.





“It feels amazing knowing that this project has made it this far and will continue on,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kahlil Bashir, 51st Munitions Squadron armament alternate mission equipment section chief. “It has been a long road getting our project to where it is now, but I am thrilled that we have proven the capability of CLAWS and how it can benefit our forces, especially in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.”





Since its commencement, Mustangwerx has organized 24 events such as innovation sprints and problem identification training to encourage Airmen at Osan AB to find solutions to any problems they may have. So far, these initiatives have resulted in the launch of 11 projects, contributing to approximately 13,440 work hours saved and cost avoidance of approximately $140,000 for the installation.





“Of our participants, just over two thirds are tactical level individuals, with a bulk of them being staff and technical sergeants,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Connelly, 51st FW innovation officer. “It's crucial to involve those most affected, as their input directly influences how the work progresses. Given our constraints of time and resources, prioritizing their involvement is essential.”





The Mustangwerx team's dedication has established it as a key player at Osan AB, marking a shift in the wing's problem-solving approach. The Air Force level innovation awards reaffirms the 51st FW's commitment to innovation, cementing its reputation for progressive solutions and operational excellence.





“I would like to encourage anyone to visit the Mustangwerx innovation cell and bring those ideas you have,” said Bashir. “Even if it seems like an impossibility, there is always a path to bring ideas to life.”