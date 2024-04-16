USS Colorado Arrives at New Homeport in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) and its crew of approximately 130 Sailors arrived at its new homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 17, 2024.



Colorado is conducting a homeport shift from Groton, Connecticut to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to complete a two-year Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA) at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF).



“We look forward to welcoming USS Colorado to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard ohana and working with them to provide the necessary maintenance to keep the fleet ‘Fit to Fight’,” said Capt. Richard Jones, PHNSY & IMF commander.



While the submarine completes its EDSRA at PHNSY & IMF, it will administratively report to Commander, Submarine Squadron 7.



“Our Squadron 7 family is honored to enthusiastically welcome the families, officers, and crew of the great ship Colorado into the Pearl Harbor ohana with the warmth and spirit unique to the state of Hawaii,” said Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7. “The 788 team’s legacy of excellence and warfighting prowess as an Apex Predator is a welcome addition to the Pacific Submarine Force as we work to deter aggression and strengthen security within the region.”



Colorado commissioned in 2018, and is the fourth warship named after the Centennial State. Colorado is the fifth redesigned Block III Virginia-class submarine. It completed its most recent deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility in December 2023.



“The crew is excited to finally complete our long-anticipated move to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and we appreciate the Aloha welcome,” said Cmdr. David Beam, Colorado’s commanding officer. “We look forward to working with our Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard team to complete Colorado's overhaul and deliver the warship back to the fleet.”



Colorado is assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security in the Indo-Pacific.

