Memorial unveiled for freefall jumpers KIA

Photo By Ana Henderson

Five years ago, when Master Sgt. Nick Sheperty was killed in a training accident his family learned there were no memorial statues specifically representing service members who died in freefall accidents.



Sheperty’s family decided to create a foundation and donate a statue to memorialize those service members.



Today, on the fifth anniversary of his passing, his family gathered to unveil a statue at YPG in front of the Military Freefall School (MFFS) training building.



MFFS Commander Maj. Nick Garver, Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger, YPG’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare along with Sheperty’s family, the 19th Special Forces group, and Soldiers from the MFFS attended the unveiling and spoke about his life.



While Sheperty’s accident did not occur at YPG, he did train at the MFFS on the proving ground in 2006 and hundreds of students from across the DoD attend the MFFS each year for training.