Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial unveiled for freefall jumpers KIA

    Memorial unveiled for freefall jumpers KIA

    Photo By Ana Henderson | On the fifth anniversary of Master Sgt. Nick Shepert passing, his family gathered to...... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND , AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Five years ago, when Master Sgt. Nick Sheperty was killed in a training accident his family learned there were no memorial statues specifically representing service members who died in freefall accidents.

    Sheperty’s family decided to create a foundation and donate a statue to memorialize those service members.

    Today, on the fifth anniversary of his passing, his family gathered to unveil a statue at YPG in front of the Military Freefall School (MFFS) training building.

    MFFS Commander Maj. Nick Garver, Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger, YPG’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare along with Sheperty’s family, the 19th Special Forces group, and Soldiers from the MFFS attended the unveiling and spoke about his life.

    While Sheperty’s accident did not occur at YPG, he did train at the MFFS on the proving ground in 2006 and hundreds of students from across the DoD attend the MFFS each year for training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:59
    Story ID: 468792
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND , AZ, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial unveiled for freefall jumpers KIA, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Memorial unveiled for freefall jumpers KIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Military Freefall School
    Yuma Proving Ground
    MFFS
    Sheperty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT