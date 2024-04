U.S. Army Aviation Media Round Table - April 24, 2024

U.S. Army Aviation will host a Media Round Table during the 2024 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit on April 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. in room Summit 10-11, Aurora Level 2, Gaylord Rockies Convention Center.



Panelists include:



-Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel.



-Maj. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, Director, Army Aviation, Department of the Army, Arlington, Virginia.



-Maj. Gen. Tom O’Conner, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



-Brig. Gen. Phillip (Cain) Baker, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



-Brig. Gen. David Phillips, Program Executive Officer, Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



-Brig. Gen. Scott Wilkinson, U.S. Army Special Operation Aviation Command (Airborne), Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



-Dr. Steven Smith, Director of Special Programs (Aviation), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



-Dr. James Kirsch, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama



For additional information or to RSVP, email LTC Andy Thaggard at usarmy.novosel.avncoe.mbx.atzq-pao@army.mil.

