Community leader visits Fort McCoy, learns more about post mission

Derek Daly, chief executive officer of Tomah Health at Tomah, Wis., visits with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and personnel April 12, 2024, at the post's Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Derek Daly, chief executive officer of Tomah Health at Tomah, Wis., visited Fort McCoy on April 12 along with another representative from Tomah Health to learn more about the installation’s mission.



Daly’s visit was led by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major.



The three-hour visit included several stops. Daly first went on a windshield tour of the installation to see current construction operations as well as training operations that were taking place.



The visit also took Daly to the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) to see how Fort McCoy holds medical training for service members. Luis Illescas, course coordinator with MSTC, said the center is always busy with training, such as combat-lifesaver or first-responder training.



The MSTC also provides support for exercises throughout the year, such as the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise or an annual Global Medic exercise. The heavy exercise season is typically during the summer months and the busiest for MSTC. Once exercises are completed, MSTC resumes its regular training for both medical and nonmedical personnel, Illescas said in a previous news article.



Daly’s visit also made its way to the Fort McCoy Simulations Training Complex, managed by Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) where they were met by Interim DPTMS Director James Sprackling, Training Officer Rob Weisbrod, and simulations expert John Kumpf.



Daly viewed the .50-cal Vehicle Mounted Simulator in action and learned about the simulations training at McCoy overall.



Simulations training overall has improved a lot in the last 10 years on post, Weisbrod said, especially with six new simulations buildings built in the 200 block since 2020.



Weisbrod said in a past news article that the new buildings helped the garrison co-locate all installation simulators together to “provide a one-stop service for units conducting training on post.” Additionally, he said, it allows Fort McCoy to fully support a “live-virtual-constructive integrated training environment.”



After reviewing all the training and the windshield tour, Daly’s visit’s last stop was at McCoy’s Community Center where they enjoyed a lunch and learned about the facility and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) from DFMWR Director Patric McGuane.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year 2023 was an estimated $1.38 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services for 35 of 38 years since 1984.



