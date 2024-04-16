Pease to hold exercise

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – The 157th Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of joint exercises April 17-19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire.



During this time, the local community may hear announcements over the base loudspeakers including emergency tones and loud voice announcements.



Individuals in the vicinity of the base can expect to see increased emergency vehicle traffic on and around the installation.



The measures are part of the exercise only and no cause for alarm.



Please direct any questions to the 157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office at (603) 430-3577.

