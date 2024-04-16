Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pease to hold exercise

    NH, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – The 157th Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of joint exercises April 17-19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire.

    During this time, the local community may hear announcements over the base loudspeakers including emergency tones and loud voice announcements.

    Individuals in the vicinity of the base can expect to see increased emergency vehicle traffic on and around the installation.

    The measures are part of the exercise only and no cause for alarm.

    Please direct any questions to the 157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office at (603) 430-3577.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 16:48
    Story ID: 468784
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pease to hold exercise, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT