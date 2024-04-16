Readiness, resilience on display during IMCOM command visit to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

Photo By Christopher Fletcher | Hunter Army Airfield Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Travis Mobley introduces...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Fletcher | Hunter Army Airfield Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Travis Mobley introduces Installation Management Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Omar Jones to Sandra Patten (center) during a coin presentation at Club Stewart, April 17 at Fort Stewart. Jones lauded the efforts of the support staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every soldier receives the care and assistance they need to thrive both on and off the battlefield. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leadership hosted the U.S. Army Installation Management Command command team for its first visit to the installation April 17-18.



Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Major. Jason Copeland, IMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to say thank you to the workforce for their support to the warfighter.



Serving as a touchpoint with leadership and employees who help make installations worldwide the “Army’s Home,” Jones and Copeland try to visit a different installation weekly.



The action-packed day included facility visits, employee recognition, and interacting with the people who make up IMCOM.



Jones is not a stranger to Fort Stewart, as he lived here 45 years ago when his father was assigned to the installation. Now, as serving as a three-star general responsible for 104 installations worldwide, his visit to Coastal Georgia is much different from when he was a child.



Now Jones focuses on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. His priority is on IMCOM’s positive contributions toward the overall resilience of the force.



“Our job is to make sure that the installations are resilient so that we can take care of the people first and foremost, but also take care of the mission,” he said.



The IMCOM command team witnessed instances of resilience firsthand as they visited various facilities across the installation to meet with the workforce and to learn best practices that serve the warfighter and their families.



Copeland expressed his excitement over his first visit to Fort Stewart after hearing so much about the award-winning installation.



“It’s great to be here,” he said. “I have never been to Fort Stewart before, but I have read about all the success you’ve had on social media, and I am excited to see it in person.”



Jones lauded the efforts of the support staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every soldier receives the care and assistance they need to thrive both on and off the battlefield.



“You have provided incredible support to the senior command,” Jones said. “The readiness effect is really positive here at Fort Stewart.”



The IMCOM command team will visit Hunter Army Airfield tomorrow.