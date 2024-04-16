Dylan Karr: Army soldiers solve the nation’s toughest challenges with USACE

Photo By Andre Hampton | U.S. Army Lieutenant Dylan Karr supporting Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | U.S. Army Lieutenant Dylan Karr supporting Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Teal Tuesday by wearing teal, the color of sexual violence prevention, and showing support to survivors and victims, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 9, 2024. USACE supports eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approximately 37,000 dedicated civilians and soldiers delivering engineering services to customers in more than 130 countries worldwide.



Soldiers like U.S. Army Lieutenant Dylan Karr join different districts throughout USACE on a rotational basis and receive hands on engineering experience from the civilian perspective that will help them in their military career.



Dylan took a few moments to let us know a little more about him and what he’ll be doing as one of the few “Green Suit” teammates.



Q: Where are you from?



Dylan: Born and raised in a small town outside of Columbus called Heath, OH; bordering Newark, OH.



Q: How long have you been in the military and where have you been stationed?



Dylan: I was as a cadet for the U.S. Army in August 2016 at Ohio University and completed temporary duty at Fort Knox, KY and Fort Bragg, NC (now Fort Liberty, NC). I have since commissioned as an Army Officer and have been stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and Fort Carson, CO.



Q: What is your role with USACE Buffalo District?



Dylan: I am a degreed Mechanical Engineer working as a Project Engineer becoming certified as a Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR). I’ll be assisting other COR’s with quality control overlooking design work for the Ohio Lake Erie coastline.



Q: What brought you to the Buffalo District and USACE?



Dylan: The Engineer Branch within the Army has the most opportunities for extraordinary assignments; USACE being the best out of these opportunities. As an Army Officer, it’s a great place to gain real-world engineering experience, serve the military and government, and best help the people of the surrounding area. What drew me to the Buffalo District was the water and dredging aspects. I served as a Horizontal Construction Platoon Leader dealing with landscape surveying, and I wanted to learn the processes and the flow of how engineers would sustain water shorelines such as the ones at the Great Lakes.



Q: Are you in your role in the Buffalo District for a certain period of time?



Dylan: This position for Lieutenants is set for a 15-to-24-month rotation. There are several factors that could affect how long I’m in this role in Buffalo such as a new group of Army Officers needing time in this assignment or my promotion to Captain which would mean attending Captain’s Career Course.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Dylan: I’m grateful to be able to participate in an organization like this while still serving the Army, and I hope I can contribute as much as possible to help the environment and people of the surrounding areas!



The Corps of Engineers provides unique opportunities for teammates like Dylan to gain real-world experience with complex projects, like the dredging program that drew him to the district, which provide significant economic value to the nation.



Dredging harbors across the Great Lakes Navigation System ensures large vessels can navigate the 1,600 miles of the system that is essential to preserving the health and vitality of the region and the nation. According to a Marin Associates economic impact analysis released in 2018, the GLNS supports $35 billion in economic activity and 238,000 jobs annual.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts People First and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of Buffalo and Cleveland, the Great Lakes region, and the Nation. Our jobs offer great tangible benefits, including health insurance, education programs, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



If you are a former or current military service member, start your civilian career by applying today. However, a military background is not required. Search for USACE job listings at www.usajobs.gov and join our team today.



Send us your resume today: dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil